Rafa Kalimann contracts illness in Africa

Rafa Kalimann contracted malaria in Africa. The information was confirmed by famous this Tuesday (12) with people close to the presenter. Rafa is in Mozambique doing a volunteer mission with the NGO Mission Africa and ended up contracting the disease there. Transmission occurs mainly through the bite of an infected mosquito.

Despite everything, Rafa is doing well and anticipated his return to Brazil. She has already started treatment in Africa and should continue treatment as soon as she arrives in the country.

Malaria is still one of the biggest public health problems in Mozambique, with the biggest victims being pregnant women and children under 5 years old. This infection remains the leading cause of infant death in Mozambique.

Rafa Kalimann is in the country with a group of 14 people to do volunteer work. The former BBB, who was at the same place 11 years ago, planned the trip for a year. The team arrived in the country with 28 bags of donations. "It's been almost 10 years of humanitarian work by the NGO Mission Africa and so many stories that I could share with you for several days"posted Rafa in a post about his trip to the African continent.

Malaria

Malaria is a disease prevalent in tropical and subtropical countries. Also known as sezão, malaria, malaria, tertian fever and quartan fever, the vector of the disease is the anopheline (Anopheles), a mosquito-like mosquito that bites mainly at dusk and at night.

It is usually the female that attacks because she needs blood to ensure maturation and egg laying. After biting an infected individual, the parasite develops part of its cycle in the mosquito and, when it reaches the insect's salivary glands, it is ready to be transmitted to another person.

Plasmodium develops a sexual cycle within the mosquito organism and an asexual one in the human organism. After 30 minutes it has entered the human bloodstream, it reaches the liver and multiplies within the liver cells until they burst. Then, they spread in the blood and invade the red blood cells, where they reproduce to such an extent that they rupture too.

Transmission of malaria can occur through mosquito bites, by transfusion of contaminated blood, through the placenta (congenital) to the fetus, and through infected syringes.

Symptoms

High fever;

Intense chills alternating with hot flashes and profuse sweating;

Headache and body ache;

Lack of appetite;

Yellowish skin;

Tiredness.

Depending on the type of malaria, these symptoms recur every two or three days.