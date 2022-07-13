Rafa Kalimann returns to Brazil after contracting serious illness during humanitarian trip to Mozambique

Former BBB and influencer Rafa Kalimann is in a humanitarian action on a trip to Mozambique, a country on the African continent, and had to paralyze commitments. She is already preparing to return to Brazil, which should happen soon. It’s just that she ended up contracting a serious illness and now she can’t take care of others, having to treat herself and take care of her own health.

According to a publication on the website of Quem magazine, the presenter of the BBB Chat was diagnosed with malaria. It is a parasitic disease transmitted, like dengue, by mosquitoes. Also according to the publication, the influencer had nausea and was medicated, but will have to return to Brazil to continue being treated. She has mild symptoms.

She traveled to the African country on a humanitarian mission, which she has been doing for quite some time, visiting the region from time to time. Even during her participation in Big Brother Brazil, in 2020, she even talked about the work she does there. However, the young woman had not returned to Africa since the pandemic. On social media, Kalimann shared this latest trip, sharing the actions with his fans.

Earlier this week, the former BBB shared an emotional photo with a child on her lap: “Rafa was named after Aunt Rafa and I couldn’t hold back my emotion. It’s not just because of her name, but for seeing in it the result of the little seed we’ve been planting in these years. Rafa was born after the last time I came and just like her, the Lamego community is developing strong and with an eye for hope, which feeds us too. Seeing her gave me more courage and willingness to continue persisting in this work. This is the place that moves me the most”, she said in the caption of the publication.