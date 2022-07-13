“Raise your tail and do what the other does!”

On Tuesday afternoon (12), Fernanda Medradoformer participant of The Farm 13, reality show gives broadcaster recordstarred in a argument at web. The episode took place while the singer did a live with the followers in TikTokand during transmission, a hater spoke ill of the work of Medrado.

THE digital influencer until then interacted with the fans in a relaxed and happy way, but when he received the hostile comment in which the hater said it was easy to make moneyro on digital platforms, Fernanda lost patience, asked her son to leave the room and out of control fired a series of expletives.

Rosângela was the name with which the hater identified. to what Medrado started: “Hey Rosangela, listen to something. Go take your ass! People think I make millions here. Raise your c* and do the same. […] It’s not easy? THEIt’s easy what I’m doing here, which is winning gifts on the live? Open p*rra of your live and get a gift! Where’s the pretty girl who was here talking shit? Anyone who follows me here knows that I’m straight with a hater, I hate hater”.

Fernanda Medrado went on to say that, contrary to popular belief, live streams don’t make as much money as they seem: “Get your ass up and do what the other does! If you think it’s easy, then do it! Guys, it’s cents [que eu ganho aqui]. Do you think it’s millions? No, it is not”.

THE singer he also insisted on clarifying his main source of income: music. “If you’re jealous, do what I’m doing and win people over. I have 14 years of internet, recording music, captivating people. Do you know why I get so many gifts? Because the crowd likes me, the crowd knows that I am for real. Here I earn pennies, I don’t live off of it. I don’t live from TikTok, I live from my work, from various things! The guys are here because they want to”.