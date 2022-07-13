Rape: Cremerj temporarily suspends anesthesiologist – 07/12/2022 – Daily life

The Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) announced this Tuesday (12) the provisional suspension of doctor Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, arrested in the early hours of Monday (11) for the rape of a patient who was undergoing a cesarean section in Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, municipality in Baixada Fluminense.

With this decision, the anesthesiologist is prevented from practicing medicine throughout the country. According to the entity, the measure “is a resource to protect the population and ensure good medical practice”.

An ethical-professional process is still being instituted at Cremerj, whose maximum sanction is the definitive cancellation of the registration.

“We signed a commitment with society to speed up whenever possible and this provisional suspension is a response. The situation is appalling. In more than 40 years of profession, I have not seen anything like it. And our commitment does not end here. ahead and we will also act with the celerity that the case demands”, affirms the president of Cremerj, Clovis Munhoz.

This Tuesday, the Civil Police investigates whether five more patients were also raped by the anesthesiologist. At least three have already testified.

The Justice of Rio de Janeiro also decided to convert the detention into a preventive detention, with a period of 90 days, which can be extended, and it was decided that he would be taken to the Pedrolino Werling de Oliveira Public Prison, known as Bangu 8. The west zone unit receives the detainees with higher education, the same prison where Jairo Souza Santos Júnior is, Dr. Jairinho.

THE Sheet found that he was accompanied by a lawyer at the hearing, but his defense has yet to come forward publicly.

Lawyer Hugo Novais came to take over the case, but withdrew late this Monday afternoon. Before, he had said that he would only comment on the accusation after having access to the depositions and evidence presented at the custody hearing.

The doctor was arrested after employees at the Hospital da Mulher Heloneida Studart, in São João de Meriti, Baixada Fluminense, filmed him putting his penis into a patient’s mouth during a cesarean on Sunday (10).

On the same day, Bezerra had already participated in at least two more surgeries with female patients at the same hospital.

If the police find that there has been repeated unnecessary sedation or that excessive doses may have caused harm to victims, the suspect can be held responsible for other crimes. “Then we will assess what the criminal type would be”, says Lomba.​

On Monday (11), another 23-year-old woman had already presented herself at the police station, claiming to have been a victim of the doctor.