Rape in the delivery room: what have you been doing to avoid situations like this? – 07/12/2022

The nurses articulated to position the phone in a strategic location and organize the operating room so that they could film an anesthesiologist putting his penis in the mouth of a woman, more sedated than she should have — by him —, who was giving birth to a baby. (I’ve been looking for words to express myself about this for hours and I can’t find it). It was the nurses who noticed that something was strange in the behavior of the anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, at the Hospital da Mulher, in São João do Meriti (RJ).

The nurses denounced the criminal. And he was only detained and will answer for the crime of rape of a vulnerable person because he was filmed. As is often the case, no one would believe their word if there were no images. (In the case of Mari Ferrer, not even with images.) It wouldn’t surprise me if they had already warned their superiors that something was wrong with the behavior of the doctor Giovanni Quintella Bezerra and no one had cared, as always happens in a silent society.

Who can we count on if not other women?

Why do they want us to be rivals and why do we accept this role? Why do they teach us to compete and not collaborate with each other? If we don’t do it for ourselves, we can already understand that this is where we’ve reached: doctors rape women even sedated on the delivery table without being bothered.

It’s violent. It’s unbearably violent. If this happens in an operating room full of people, while a C-section is underway to take a baby out of the victim’s belly, where are we safe? Doesn’t that terrify you? Can you measure the perversion and the degree of alertness that must always be on when we are women?

Is it possible that women don’t have peace with men around even when giving birth? “Aim, don’t generalize, not every man is a rapist.” Not every man, but he is always a man. And, according to the data, many doctors. A survey carried out by the portal The Intercept showed that 1,734 cases of sexual violence were recorded in health institutions between 2014 and 2019, including 16 rapes committed in ICUs. Sexual violence committed against patients in the Intensive Care Units (I keep looking for words that convey the intensity of what I want to express, without success).

What terrifies you (I hope) is reality, not an “isolated case”. “Rape culture” is real, not theoretical. It is a name for a set of behaviors and customs that, together and over time, form a cultural pattern of a society. And our standard is founded on the deepest prejudice. Racism, homophobia, misogyny. The woman is not seen as an equal being. She is the other. And the other who is not a man in a sexist society is an inferior, lesser being, whose body can be touched, manipulated independently of his consent (rape). But who cares?

Men need to start bothering and getting involved in the fight against rape culture, it’s not enough to declare “I’m not like that”. Congratulations, do you want a balloon? Not committing sexual violence is the least that is expected of a being. It is not difficult to understand: women are not safe anywhere and the violence they are subjected to is committed by men. What do you intend to do with it, being one?

Think about it, gather your peers, recognize yourself as part of the problem. Divide the chores at home better, go get information about obstetric violence, consent, go LISTEN TO WOMEN about machismo. Inform yourself about the right to terminate a pregnancy, go and learn from people who work with the fight against sexual violence against children the importance of sex education.

What can we do about it?

In addition to protecting each other, we can all vote for women to try to increase representation in state and federal legislatures. Women whose principle is to work for the guarantee of rights. And that they think and propose public policies that guarantee freedom, autonomy and security for women. And this essentially involves fighting social, economic, gender, racial and sexual orientation prejudices. Let’s keep demanding elected men to work for women’s rights and survival.

Furthermore, do not demand sweetness or moderation from us. Just stop raping us.