Realme GT Explorer Master announced with Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 and OLED display – All in Technology

Raju Singh 3 hours ago

Realme has just made the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master official, its most powerful smartphone ever. The device follows its predecessor in terms of design and was made once again in collaboration with stylist Jane-Jun. It also has a version with a back finish made of “vegan leather” and metal sides.

On the front, the Realme GT 2 Explorer Master comes equipped with a 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED panel that offers 120 Hz refresh rate and 320 Hz sampling. For photos, the manufacturer added a 50MP Sony IMX 766 main sensor, a 50MP ultrawide sensor and a 2MP macro camera. Furthermore, it has a 16MP front camera inside the small circular notch on the screen.

With respectable hardware, the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 is present with 8GB/12GB of RAM and 256GB of expandable storage. There is also support for 5G, NFC and Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. Additionally, Realme has included a large 5,000mAh battery that supports 100W super fast charging.

Main specifications:

  • Screen: 6.7″ FHD+ AMOLED with HDR10+, 10-bit and 120 Hz refresh rate
  • Processor: Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1
  • RAM: 8GB / 12GB LPDDR5X
  • Internal storage: 128GB / 256GB
  • Back camera: 50MP main with OIS + 50MP 50MP ultrawide + 2MP macro
  • Frontal camera: 16 MP
  • Drums: 5,000 mAh with fast charging support up to 100 W (100% in 25 minutes)
  • Others: On-screen fingerprint reader, support for 5G, Bluetooth 5.2, WiFi 6E
  • Operational system: Android 12 with Realme UI 3.0 interface.

The Realme GT 2 Master Explorer is currently sold exclusively for the Chinese market. Its price starts at CNY 3,499.00 (about R$ 2,814).

