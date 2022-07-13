Rebeca Abravanel exposes the end of marriage and Pato says what he did

The famous presenter and daughter of Silvio Santos, Rebeca Abravanel has caught the attention of netizens in recent weeks. That’s because, now, after so long some bombastic controversies began to circulate involving the marriage of the heiress of the SBT with Alexandre Pato and the professional could not escape the scandals.

For those who don’t know, the professional used to be discreet about her relationships, but because Pato is also famous, it ends up getting more difficult. Therefore, she also had a relationship with Leonardo Cid Ferreira, the marriage lasted from 2004 to 2011 and Guilherme Mussi, from 2015 to 2016. And she is currently married to Alexandre Pato since 2019.

Therefore, Rebeca Abravanel used to be more reserved, but she has seen that change, since her husband is a fan of social networks and ends up sharing his day.

Recently, the girl became involved in a controversy with her father. For those who don’t know, she and Pato live in Orlando, United States, because of the athlete’s profession. However, the presenter had to leave her position at SBT, which caused a family strain with Silvio Santos.

However, despite the famous living in the United States to pursue his career, there are some questions. So he decided to speak up. During an interview with ‘The Players Tribune Football’, Alexandre Pato spoke more about his life as a football player.

“Could my career be different? Clear. But it’s easy to look back and say ‘what I should have done’. When you’re there, you don’t see the whole picture,” he said, seeming to have made complicated choices.