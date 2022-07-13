Receivables will you make payments in July?

Brazilians are still waiting for the second phase of the “forgotten money” consultation in the Values ​​Receivable system

Brazilians are still waiting for the second phase of the consultation of the “forgotten money” in the Values ​​Receivable System. The first phase of consultations was completed in April by the Central Bank (BC).

The second phase was expected to begin on May 2. However, the strike by BC servers delayed the progress of the tool that allowed consultations to take place. Until then, citizens are without access to the system.

Second phase of Amounts Receivable

The Central Bank intends to disclose when the system will open again for new consultations and withdrawal of balances soon. In the meantime, it was informed that improvements to the SVR (System Values ​​Receivable) and the inclusion of new values ​​are being worked on.

According to information released by the BC, there are about R$8 billion in forgotten values ​​alone. R$ 4 billion were available for return in the first phase.

Forgotten money can be from:

Current or savings account already closed, but with available balance;

Installments and fees of credit operations that were charged incorrectly;

Shares of capital and apportionment of net surpluses in credit companies;

Forgotten values ​​of consortia that were closed.

First phase

On April 16, the last “repech” for withdrawals from the first phase of amounts receivable was closed. 2.58 million people requested withdrawals of their forgotten values, totaling R$ 245.8 million.

The BC reported that people who missed the appointment date to carry out the redemption need not worry, as they will not lose their money.

Second level

The Values ​​Receivable system has been reformulated since April 17, one day after the closing of the last repechage. Here are some of the changes for the second phase, which does not yet have an exact date:

No need to make an appointment. In the first consultation, the redemption of resources will already be available

The system will have new information, which will be passed on by financial institutions. Even those who have already redeemed in the first phase or who had no value to receive, should consult the system again, as the data will no longer be the same.

