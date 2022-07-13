Retail sales rise 0.1% in May, well below expectations

The volume of retail sales had a positive change of 0.1% in May 2022 compared to April, reported this Wednesday (13) the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE).

This was the fifth consecutive rate in the positive field – up 2.4% in January, 1.4% in February, 1.4% in March and 0.8% in April. As a result, the sector’s level is 6.0% above the lowest level in recent months, which was in December 2021. In the year, retail accumulates growth of 1.8% and in the last 12 months, a drop of 0.4 %. On an annual basis, the decline was 0.2%.

The number came much lower than expected. Market projections compiled by the Refinitiv consensus projected an increase of 1% month-on-month and 2.6% year-on-year.

“This result shows a scenario of stability from April to May. But despite coming from four positive results, the rates were decreasing. We have seen a resumption in retail trade, but that comes from a low base, December, and always with a less intense accumulation over these months”, emphasizes the manager of PMC, Cristiano Santos.

Among the eight activities surveyed, six had positive rates in May. The most intense increase was that of Books, newspapers, magazines and stationery (5.5%). In terms of influence, the highlights were the sectors of Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery articles (3.6%) and Textiles, clothing and footwear (3.5%) on the positive side. Furniture and household appliances (-3.0%) and Other articles for personal and domestic use (-2.2%) were the negative highlights.

“Furniture and appliances is an activity that has not surpassed its pre-pandemic level, as throughout 2021 it had considerable losses. During the pandemic, these items had an important gain due to the substitutions that people made due to the fact that they were more at home. After this extraordinary demand, these products started to have less importance in the family budget, especially home appliances”, analyzes the PMC manager.

He points out that, in the pharmaceutical sector, volume growth was anchored in the pharmaceutical industry, and less in the perfumery segment. “This is already the second consecutive month of highs, and it coincides with the readjustments of the sector, in the months of April and May”, he explains. “In the case of apparel and footwear, we had a few months of growth especially linked to the sports shoes and sneakers sector, with every month with positive variations”, adds Santos.

Inflation and impact on trade

Other highlights are the sectors that suffered the impact of inflation. There was a 0.4% increase in revenue versus a 0.1% change in volume, a difference that already signals retail inflation in general. However, in some sectors the inflationary impact was more intense.

“The fuel and lubricants sector has been showing much higher revenue indicators than volumes for a few months. From April to May, the sector’s revenue rose 3.5% while volume grew 2.1%. Other activities such as Pharmaceutical, medical, orthopedic and perfumery articles, revenue grew 5.0% and volume 3.6%, due to price adjustments. But the biggest example is the supermarket sector, which from April to May grew 1% in volume and 4.1% in revenue, that is, four times more, signaling above all food inflation”, completes the PMC manager.

In the expanded retail trade, which includes, in addition to retail, vehicles and construction materials, both activities are also impacted by inflation. Vehicles and motorcycles, parts and pieces, presented a variation of -0.2%, while Construction Material had a decrease of 1.1% from April to May 2022.

“The scenario for all retail indicators is a loss of rhythm. The margin indicator goes from 2.4% in January to 0.1% from April to May. The accumulated retail trade grows from 1.6% in March to 2.3% in April and then drops to 1.8% in May, reducing the growth speed in the year. The accumulated in 12 months, -0.4%, is the first negative result since September 2017. In this indicator, we went through the entire pandemic with positive or null results, as in May, June and July 2020. But it had not happened negative rate”, concludes Santos.

Regional results

From April to May, the retail trade presented positive results in 18 of the 27 Federation Units, with emphasis on: Minas Gerais (3.6%), Rio Grande do Sul (3.1%) and Roraima (3.1 %). In the negative field are 9 of the 27 federation units, especially Rondônia (-2.8%), Rio Grande do Norte (-2.3%) and Tocantins (-2.1%).

For the same comparison, in expanded retail trade, the variation between April and May 2022 was 0.2% with positive results in 15 of the 27 Federation Units, with emphasis on: Tocantins (3.6%), Rio Grande do Sul (3.5%) and Sergipe (2.5%). On the other hand, pressing negatively, 12 of the 27 Federation Units figure, especially Ceará (-5.3%), Amazonas (-3.1%) and Rio Grande do Norte (-3.0%).

