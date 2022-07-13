Revealed when the movie hits Disney+

With the Phase 4 of MCU (shared universe of Marvel) near the end, the God of thunder returned in another production which addresses the reactions and consequences of infinity saga. However, its audience has been divided between those who are going to theaters and those who prefer to wait for the streaming service, in the comfort of their homes. Therefore, when Thor: Love and Thunder will debut on Disney+?

At first, the new feature – which is the first in a solo franchise in this universe to surpass a trilogy – has been performing sustainably at the box office. However, the criticism from the general and specialized public has diverged a lot and, including the director, Taika Waititihas been criticized for “mocking” the film’s CGI – shortly after controversies over working conditions in the area.

In this sense, it is understandable that there are many fans who prefer to wait for the premiere of Thor: Love and Thunder at the Disney+. So come with us, Streaming Brazilto discover the release forecast for the penultimate film by Phase 4 of MCU on streaming (plus lots of other information)!

Thor: Love and Thunder it has date debut at the Disney+?

First of all, no, the film has yet to receive a release date on “mouse streaming”. But wait a minute, don’t go away! Since there is something that we should expect to pass: the window of exhibition and exclusivity in theaters. In short, this is the model that studios adopted in the pandemic to accelerate the arrival of their news on their platforms and still profit from exhibitions on the big screen.

That said, this “window” usually varies between 45 days (minimum) and 90 days (maximum). For example, in Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (2021), a film that Marvel brought to Disney+ after 71 days of its debut. Yet, recently Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness (2022) shortened the window to 48 days. Therefore, we can state that Thor: Love and Thunder will come between August 21st and September 15th.

Therefore, the new adventure of the asgardian will be available on the service very close to the next 2 productions on MCU. First, the series “She-Hulk: Defender of Heroes“, which is scheduled for the 17th of August. Followed by the last film Phase 4, “Black Panther: Wakanda Forever“which will premiere on November 10 (of course, in theaters).

Director comments Continued

(playback credits: Disney+ / Marvel Studios) Due to the arrival of Thor: Love and Thunder in theaters, there have been revealing interviews. However, they are the ones with the director, Taika Waititi, which come as a surprise. First, since he said he did not believe in extended cuts, claiming that “the directors need to be controlled” (via NME). Furthermore, revealing that his villain in the film, cap (Christian Bale), had its look changed since “his face in the comics resembles Voldemort’s” (via IGN).

But, mainly, the filmmaker anticipated to the most passionate fans that there is a certain condition that the marvel studios and the disney must meet in order for it to return in a possible sequel. Check it out:

“Right now, I don’t even know what it would be like. [um Thor 5]. In fact, I would like to do it, but only with the participation of Chris [Hemsworth] in him. […] Furthermore, [a sequência] it would have to be stunning for me to come back”the director pointed out. – via insider

