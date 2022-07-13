Revenge? Rumors of affair between Boca Rosa and Palmeiras player move the web







Boca Rosa and Fred lived a relationship for almost two years and had a son, Cris Photo: SpinOff

The businesswoman and digital influencer Bianca Andradeknown as Pink mouth, was among the most talked about topics on Twitter this Tuesday, the 12th. The reason? The information, attributed to a columnist named Peterson Ivo, that she would be “getting to know better” the side Joaquin Piquerezfrom Palmeiras.

The internet went crazy with a curious coincidence: the athlete is hired from the youtuber’s heart team Fred, ex-husband and father of Bianca’s child. “Boca Rosa”, “Maria Chuira”, “Piquerez” and “Fred Desimpedidos” were trending on Twitter throughout the afternoon and early evening.

“Now Fred changes teams”, “Fred no longer liking Palmeiras in 3,2,1…” and “Bianca taking the boys from the ex’s heart team”, were some of the comments.

Check out some of the reactions

Tramp calling the pink mouth of maria boot in the comments. The woman has more money than the entire Palmeiras squad https://t.co/rzDp54ZzqW — will (@willaguiarm) July 12, 2022

ROSE MOUTH THE SUPREME QUEEN OF REVENGE. get a friend of the ugly ex who doesn’t get a more BEAUTIFUL AND CAT GUY WHO PLAYS IN THE FOOTBALL TEAM THAT HE TWISTS KKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKKK — papillons jaunes (@yeuxlumiere) July 12, 2022

Doctor Boca Rosa queen of revenge catching a real football player, cat and still plays in the team that the ugly ex supports. pic.twitter.com/el4nDeXbNl — ass watching SÇK (@_do_cinho) July 12, 2022

Revenge of the pink mouth, man lol

Zeroed everything. — Fran 🔴⚫️ (@franpitercrf) July 12, 2022

The pink mouth really understood that the best revenge for an ex is to get someone he admires (he’s getting the palm tree player Hahha) #pink mouth # palm trees — Ex from Medina (@cres_barbara) July 12, 2022

bianca rosa proving that revenge is a dish that is eaten hot, making your mouth burn lol https://t.co/62W8CxsEdy — drugstore manager (@amaribaianinha) July 12, 2022

the pink mouth with the biggest revenge in the world catching a player from the team that the ex is in love with AND ONE OF THE CUTEST OF THE CAST STILL IS — mai (@joaquinpiquerrz) July 12, 2022

who is Piquerez

Piquerez is 23 years old and single. He arrived in Brazil last year to replace Viña and has already been champion of the Liberators cupRecopa Sul-Americana and Paulistão for the palm trees. Today, Piquerez is the absolute holder of Abel Ferreira.

Before Palmeiras, the player had spells at Defensor, River Plate and Peñarol, all from Uruguay, where he has been constantly called up to defend the national team.

Boca Rosa and Fred lived a relationship for almost two years and had a son, Cris. However, the relationship came to an end in April, when the two announced the end on social media. Despite the betrayal rumors, the two denied the rumors in a statement.

Bianca spoke

The influencer took to Twitter to deny the rumors. In the post, Bianca stated that she doesn’t even know Piquerez. See the tweet: