Revenge? Rumors of affair between Boca Rosa and Palmeiras player move the web

Boca Rosa and Fred lived a relationship for almost two years and had a son, Cris

The businesswoman and digital influencer Bianca Andradeknown as Pink mouth, was among the most talked about topics on Twitter this Tuesday, the 12th. The reason? The information, attributed to a columnist named Peterson Ivo, that she would be “getting to know better” the side Joaquin Piquerezfrom Palmeiras.

The internet went crazy with a curious coincidence: the athlete is hired from the youtuber’s heart team Fred, ex-husband and father of Bianca’s child. “Boca Rosa”, “Maria Chuira”, “Piquerez” and “Fred Desimpedidos” were trending on Twitter throughout the afternoon and early evening.

“Now Fred changes teams”, “Fred no longer liking Palmeiras in 3,2,1…” and “Bianca taking the boys from the ex’s heart team”, were some of the comments.

Piquerez is 23 years old and single. He arrived in Brazil last year to replace Viña and has already been champion of the Liberators cupRecopa Sul-Americana and Paulistão for the palm trees. Today, Piquerez is the absolute holder of Abel Ferreira.

Before Palmeiras, the player had spells at Defensor, River Plate and Peñarol, all from Uruguay, where he has been constantly called up to defend the national team.

Boca Rosa and Fred lived a relationship for almost two years and had a son, Cris. However, the relationship came to an end in April, when the two announced the end on social media. Despite the betrayal rumors, the two denied the rumors in a statement.

The influencer took to Twitter to deny the rumors. In the post, Bianca stated that she doesn’t even know Piquerez. See the tweet:

