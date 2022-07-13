RG Digital on mobile is available in these states: learn how to download the app

Having all documents in the palm of your hand, in addition to being practical, is essential these days. With that in mind, the RG Digital is even more complete and can be downloaded on your cell phone, at no cost and in just a few steps. Check out the step by step and see how simple it is.

Read more: Learn what you need to do to download the digital ID on your cell phone

Digital document options reduce the risk of loss, for example. Not to mention the convenience of having access to everything in one place. The RG Digital application is made available by each Brazilian state, since it is the federative unit to responsible for issuing the document.

Digital ID on mobile

Before looking for the application, it is important to check if your state already has the RG Digital application. Usually this indication appears right after the name of the same, still in the mobile app store.

Not all states offer the service for Android and iPhone phones. To get started, we suggest that you see the list below and check which are the States that already make the RG Digital available and whose application is ready to be downloaded on the cell phone:

Alagoas;

Federal District;

Goiás;

For;

Paraíba;

Rio de Janeiro;

Sao Paulo.

Now that you already know what they are, learn the step by step to download the application to make use of it. The first step is to download it. Then go to the “Add RG” option.

Next, you will need to scan the QR Code that can be found in the physical document. To confirm the authenticity of the person requesting the document, it is necessary to go through the facial recognition step. Then just create a password to access the document. Ready!

As Brazilians update their RG to the latest version Modern document, more people should seek access to the digital service. The expectation is that the other states will also offer the Digital ID very soon.