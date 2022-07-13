Ricardo Goulart no longer plays for Santos and is already negotiating with another Brazilian club; future draws attention from Santos

Dissatisfied with the situation at Santos, the businessman from Ricardo Goulart is preparing the athlete’s departure from Clube Paulista. The staff is making it possible for the attacking midfielder to go to a club in the Serie B of the Brazilian Championship, and the Bahia is taking priority according to portal information’GOAL‘. Paulo Pitombeirathe athlete’s manager, made contact with the Bahian club before the fall for the second.

with the arrival of City Groupmade the player’s staff consider the departure of Goulart to the New Fountain. The attacking midfielder is negotiating the termination of the contract with the saints since the last week and does not intend to remain in the Vila Belmiro. However, the contract with the São Paulo team goes until December 2023.

It is worth mentioning that Ricardo Goulart already played 11 matches with the shirt of saints, which prevents the player from transferring to another Brazilian football elite team, as the tournament is limited to seven games. Despite having priority for the Bahiaother clubs in Serie A were not discarded by the player’s agent.

One of the obstacles in the negotiation with the 31-year-old attacking midfielder is the salary issue. The monthly athlete salary is between BRL 600 thousand and BRL 800 thousand in Santos. the board of alvinegro sees the departure as a way to reduce expenses on the club’s payroll. This season there were 30 matches played, 22 of which as a starter and were 1,760 minutes inside the field.