Ricardo Goulart terminates contract with Santos | saints

After meetings in recent days, the player reached an agreement to terminate his contract with the club. Cruzeiro emerges as his possible destination.

The now ex-number 10 has expressed his desire to leave Santos after being eliminated by Deportivo Tachira in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana last week. He missed one of the penalties in the defeat to the Venezuelans, in Vila Belmiro.

Ricardo Goulart during Santos training — Photo: Ivan Storti/Santos FC

Faced with the wish of Ricardo Goulart, the board of Santos started talking to businessman Paulo Pitombeira, who takes care of the player’s career, to settle the contract termination.

The matter was handled with caution by Peixe. The club, with whom Ricardo Goulart had a contract until the end of next year, did not want to pay for the termination. The midfielder, therefore, gave up the wages he had to receive to leave Santos.

Ricardo Goulart terminates with Peixe after 30 games and four goals scored. He was hired at the beginning of the current season to try to be the team’s technical reference, but he did not live up to expectations. On a day-to-day basis, despite his underwhelming performance, shirt 10 was praised by teammates and members of the coaching staff because of his commitment.

Now, Goulart’s future is uncertain. The friendship of businessman Paulo Pitombeira with Ronaldo, owner of SAF do Cruzeiro, where the midfielder made history in 2012 and 2013, could pave the way for a return to Toca da Raposa. For that, the player would have to give up receiving what he received at Santos, but the ge found that he is willing to lower his salary level to return to his former club.

