Ricardo Goulart’s managers prepare the player’s deal with a great Brazilian club: “They are the priority”

Leaving Santos, the future of striker Ricardo Goulart will be Serie B do Brasileirão. There are positive conversations between the player’s agents and the Bahiaand an agreement depends only on the termination of the contract with Santos. “They (Bahia) is the priority”informs the GOAL portal.

Goulart arrived at Santos at the beginning of the year, at zero cost, surrounded by expectations, wearing the great number 10 shirt. Months later, after adding more games on the bench than goals scored, the player filed for a termination with Santos. , and an exit tends to happen by the end of this week.

Goulart’s next destination tends to be the Bahia. The ‘GOAL’ portal informs that the northeastern club is the main priority of its agents at the moment. In addition to Bahia, there are other Serie B clubs eyeing Ricardo Goulart’s football, but the destination tends to be Bahia.

In Brazilian football, Goulart lived his peak with the Cruzeiro shirt, today, in Serie B. However, there is no information about any interest of the fox in counting on the football of the former striker, Brazilian champion in Minas Gerais.

Ricardo Goulart in Bahia?