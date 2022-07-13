Ricardo Goulart’s staff prepares for Serie B; Bahia is priority

The player’s managers intend to offer him to Serie B clubs in the Brazilian Championship, and Bahia is the priority

Ricardo Goulart’s staff prepares the attacking midfielder’s departure for a club in the Série B of the Brazilian Championship, and Bahia has become the priority of those responsible for managing the striker’s career, as the GOAL.

The businessman Paulo Pitombeira made contact with the club before the fall to the second division last year and will talk again in the coming days. The organization of Tricolor Bahia, especially with the arrival of the City Group, is what makes the player and his staff consider going to the Fonte Nova team.

Ricardo Goulart has been negotiating the termination of contract with Santos since the weekend and should not remain at Vila Belmiro. The player’s relationship with the club ends in December 2023. As he has already played 11 matches in Serie A, he cannot transfer to another elite national football team – the limit is seven games in the tournament.

Despite Bahia’s priority, other clubs in the Brasileirão’s Série B are not ruled out by Ricardo Goulart’s staff. Agent Paulo Pitombeira is considering the possibility of negotiating him with one of the giants of the current second division.

The only obstacle to a deal with the 31-year-old attacking midfielder is the salary issue. The player received monthly between R$600,000 and R$800,000 during his time at Vila Belmiro. His departure is even a way to reduce spending on the player.

In 2022, Ricardo Goulart made 30 matches, 22 of which as a starter, and was on the field for 1,760 minutes. In the period, he scored four goals and provided three assists for his teammates.