Rio de Janeiro court converts anesthesiologist’s arrest who raped pregnant woman into preventive

The judge highlights in her decision the seriousness of the act practiced by Giovanni Quintella Bezerra, who did not care about the presence of other professionals at the scene to commit the crime.

Reproduction / Young Pan News

Anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra was indicted for rape of a vulnerable person and will be denounced by the Public Ministry to Justice



The Court of Justice of Rio de Janeiro decided to transform this Tuesday, 12, the arrest of anesthesiologist Giovanni Quintella Bezerra from flagrant to preventive. Judge Rachel Assad’s decision takes place after a custody hearing and, in her decision, the magistrate claimed that the health professional’s conduct is serious, “extremely accentuated” and that the defendant did not care about the presence of other colleagues at the scene to perform the criminal act. “Such was the daring and intention of the custodian to satisfy the lasciviousness, who practiced the conduct inside the hospital, with the presence of the entire medical team, in the midst of a surgical procedure”, highlights the judge.

Rachel also pointed out the brutality and cruelty of the action carried out by Giovanni, which negatively marked one of the most important moments in the pregnant woman’s life. “In a birth where the woman, in addition to being anesthetized, gave birth to her child. Therefore, the day of her son’s birth will be marked by the trauma resulting from the brutal conduct practiced by him, which will be remembered on every birthday”, she stressed. The doctor is also being investigated by the Regional Council of Medicine of Rio de Janeiro (Cremerj) and the health professional must lose their record after investigations.