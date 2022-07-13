‘Robot of the future’ from Xuxa’s program in the 90s misses predictions for 2023 and video goes viral on the web

A “robot of the future” described in the program Xuxa Park, shown in the 90s, how the world would be in 2023. However, close to the date, the reality is very different from that described by the character, which made the video viral on social networks. .

“Robot” that made predictions about the future on the Xuxa program Photo: Video reproduction

In the excerpt that circulates on Twitter, the character called Cybernetics describes: “We are very happy. Nature is in order, we are all well, there are no wars. Human beings have become aware of peace”. The presenter still asks how her little ones are living in 2023, and the robot answers: “World without drugs, without violence. The future is beautiful. No welcome to the future”.

The “predictions” told by the robot in the program soon gave face to the meme that circulates on social networks this week: “Little did Xuxa know that in 2023 people trolled her to watch this video and laugh in 2023. They sent a robot that spreads fake news”, joked a profile on Twitter.

In other excerpts of the character’s participation in the program, she still says that in 2023 Sasha has a program called “Planet Sasha” and that people would have become aware of nature care.

“Robot” that “predicted” the future in the Xuxa program Photo: Video reproduction