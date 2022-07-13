Rock died? Initial Capital returns and Dinho attacks Bolsonaro – 07/13/2022 – Illustrated

Dinho Ouro Preto, Yves Passarell, Fê Lemos and Flávio Lemos are back. It’s the return of those who didn’t go. The quartet, which makes up Capital Inicial, never abandoned music, but it had been four years since they released anything.

In a celebration of the 40th anniversary of Capital Inicial, they will present, until the end of the year, five unpublished songs and a DVD with re-recordings with old friends —such as Carlinhos Brown and Pitty, who recorded “Passageiro”—and with the new generation—the case of Vitor Kley and Marina Sena, who lent their nasal vocals to the new “Natasha”.

The releases will make up the “4.0” tour, which will pass through 20 cities until the beginning of next year. The first show will be at Rock in Rio, just over 20 days before the elections. After a Lollapalooza crossed by Jair Bolsonaro’s attempt to censor Pabllo Vittar, who was also massively attacked at festivals such as Virada Cultural de São Paulo and João Rock, in Ribeirão Preto, in the interior of São Paulo, Capital Inicial already knows what wait.

Compositions loaded with criticism of the government, after all, are in the genesis of the group, especially those that were inherited from Aborto Elétrico, a band that Fê Lemos and Flávio Lemos had with Ico Ouro-Preto, brother of Dinho, André Pretorius and Renato Russo before the dissidence. which gave rise to the Urban Legion and the Initial Capital.

This is the case of “Veraneio Vascaína”, inherited by Capital Inicial, which Renato Russo wrote with Flávio Lemos, inspired by the time he was arrested after being framed in the streets of Brasília and asking the police what his signs were. A reference to the most common vehicle used by the Military Police at the time, the Chevrolet Veraneio painted in the same colors as the Vasco da Gama, the song became a manifesto against police violence.

It is also the case of “Que País É Este”, also by Renato Russo, which, although it was inherited by Legião Urbana in the sharing of copyrights, was never left out of the shows of Capital Inicial and became the soundtrack of political demonstrations both to right and left.

“From hunger to insecurity, we live the same dramas as always. In a rock show, due to its contestatory nature, the audience feels free to send all these sons of bitches to fuck their ass. The good thing is that today we can say that and not be arrested”, says Fê Lemos, the group’s drummer.

It is the politicization, in his opinion, that leveraged not only the Initial Capital, but the entire 1980s rock scene. The “children of the revolution” were the children of university professors and diplomats who brought punk rock records from abroad and, in a newly opened Brasília, with an incipient cultural identity, wielded guitars, everything they had, against the dictators.

The story seems to have changed. The drummer and the other members of the group say that today they are more concerned with rock and don’t want to divide the country even more. The vocalist, on the other hand, cannot avoid discussing politics when he receives this reporter at his home, in the São Paulo neighborhood of Jardins.

The son of a political scientist and a historian, Dinho, who defines his political orientation as center-left, states that he voted for Fernando Haddad in the past election, even with reservations about the Workers’ Party, the PT, among them the “approach with Cuba and Venezuela”, countries that live under leftist dictatorships, and Lula’s “cult of personality”.

But if before he preferred to dedicate “Que País É Este” to both left and right politicians, detonating at once both Aécio Neves and Michel Temer and Dilma Roussef, as he did at Rock in Rio five years ago, today their criticisms have a more specific targeting.

“The songs of Capital Inicial are not partisan, but I take more of the side of ‘outside, Bolsonaro’. I look at the Esplanada dos Ministérios and disagree with everything that has been done. Inflation, recession, unemployment, hunger. What is the positive legacy of this? man?” he says. “It is important that there is an alternation of power, even if at some point the right will command Brazil. My problem is the guys who want to dynamit institutions and end democracy.”

This is the case with Sergio Moro, whom Dinho says he regrets having supported. At a show in Curitiba in 2016, two months before Dilma’s impeachment, he dedicated “Que País É Este” to the then judge, who was watching the presentation from the box and, when he got up, was cheered by the audience.

“I bit my tongue,” he says. “I saw Lava Jato as an independent operation, which would reach all politicians, but it turned into persecution of the PT. Later, the guy even became Minister of Justice precisely for the person benefited by Lava Jato. There was no exemption, and I am opposed to the lack of exemption.”

For now, the only one who has her vote guaranteed is Marina Silva, who has just launched herself as a candidate for federal deputy for São Paulo. “I called Marina last week. She is a symbol of thoughtfulness, caution and dialogue. I even oppose the way she was massacred by the PT and painted as a bogeyman by Dilma’s campaign.”

But it’s not all about politics. The group, after all, says it doesn’t want to be guided by nostalgia and attract the public just to relive memories of the past. Proof of this is that the releases, all of them written by Dinho, should not be so politicized.

This is the case with “Amor em Vai”, recorded with Samuel Rosa, from Skank. The song, the only one released so far among the unreleased, deals with the breakup of a relationship. “If my memory serves me right, it’s the first time we’ve made a song with the word love”, Dinho jokes. “Having elasticity between what is visceral and what is soft is what we like the most.”

The 20 shows scheduled for the upcoming tour may seem like nothing compared to the 280 shows the group played at their peak in the early 2000s, but the number is superlative, they say, for keeping guitar strings in tune and INSS out of sight.

Dinho, who recalls having suffered for decades in an attempt to find his place among already established rock figures, says he has reached his fullness and is not bothered by almost anything else, not even with the fall of rock after the end of MTV, which was one of the main platforms for promoting the rockers. Your companions sign below.

“There are several factors that explain the decline in rock music”, says Fê Lemos. “One of them is that rock music is harder to produce. If you plug in a guitar amp in the living room, you’ll be kicked out of the condo. You have to have a studio, while other genres, like funk, can be produced in the backyard, with very little investment.”

“The other is the domain of the sertanejo”, the drummer adds. “Until 2010, we played at all agricultural fairs in the interior of Brazil. There was a night for pop rock. With the dominance of the sertanejo entrepreneurs, who invest millions to launch their artists, the rock space disappeared.”

Reviews aside, they don’t see any of this as a problem. “Rock became ghettoized”, says Dinho. “Before, the whole country was forced to consume only one thing, normally determined by the record companies, and today we have everything”, he says. “There’s no shortage of public. U2 continues to fill football stadiums, João Rock sells more and more tickets, as does Lollapalooza. It’s a sign of sophistication in a country’s cultural industry when you can’t tell what’s in fashion.”