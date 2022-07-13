Rodrigo Caio is out, but Dorival can have ‘weight trio’ back against Atlético-MG

O Flamengo has been suffering from some injury problems and physical problems in recent days. Last Sunday (10), the team led by Dorival Junior traveled to São Paulo and ended up being defeated by Corinthians, 1-0, without the presence of many players.

Rodrigo Caio started the match as a starter, but in the first stage he ended up being replaced by Gustavo Henrique, after suffering an injury. The player is vetoed for the commitment to the Copa do Brasil. This Tuesday (12), imaging tests will measure the severity of the bruise.

On the other hand, Arrascaeta performed strength work at the gym and trained in the field yesterday after presenting with low back pain. The number 14 has excellent conditions to start the match against the miners, in a duel that will take place at Maracanã.

Matheuzinho, with tonsillitis, was also in the activity and may also be available to Dorival Júnior. Without Rodrigo Caio, Pablo also trained normally and could appear among the teams for the match. Hugo Souza with an indisposition also strengthens the team, but Diego Alves remains out.