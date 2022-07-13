Rumor: Rockstar Cancels Red Dead Redemption 2 PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

After knowing that Rockstar has now focused entirely on the development of Grand Theft Auto VI, and as a result the abandonment of projects such as the remasters of Red Dead Redemption and GTA IV, now comes information that Red Dead Redemption 2 never will have a PS5 and Xbox Series X|S version, at least for now.

The most recent update for the current generation, PS5 and Xbox Series X|S, was that of Grand Theft Auto V, but it may have been the last one so far, so everyone in the studio can focus on GTA 6.

This new information reveals that Red Dead Redemption 2 will not have the much-desired update for this generation anytime soon.

“It doesn’t look like Rockstar Games wants to release an improved version of #RedDeadRedemption2 for next-gen consoles anytime soon.

It is an absolute crime to abandon this game over GTAV.”

“Yes, I’ve heard about that for a long time. As well as your plans to create a Rockstar Advanced Editor. All cancelled/stopped at this point.”