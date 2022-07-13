Russia is just hours away from zero gas supplies to Europe and puts the continent on alert; find out if Putin would be able to start an economic war against the West

Europe is on high alert: the risk of gas shortages is real and the consequences could be serious. The maintenance of Russian gas pipelines that take the commodity to the continent began today.

It is already a tradition that gas pipelines go through a repair phase throughout the month of July. According to the calendar, maintenance started today and would end on July 21.

But unlike other times when this has happened, there is now a concern that is putting tension on all of Europe: the risk that, given the barrage of sanctions Russia has been suffering from the war in Ukraine, Putin will fight back. attack using the maintenance period and extend the fuel lockout period.

According to experts, this possibility cannot be ruled out and Germany already has an emergency plan in place in case this happens. The supply is almost gone, but it should stop even by the end of the day.

