Santa offers reward for capturing Enrico in Beyond the Illusion

The consecutive victories of Enrico (Marcos Veras) could not last forever, and the author Alessandra Poggi has no other option than to impose the consequences for the scammer in the next chapters of Beyond the Illusion. Emília’s lover (Gaby Amarantos) will be discovered by Santa (Alete Salles), who simply offers a large reward for the capture of the man who stole an exorbitant amount from Constantino’s (Paulo Betti) casino.

Santa will find out about the counterfeiting of the chips and will start a hunt against Enrico, opening the most disturbing phase for the scammer, who, by the way, will also feel a kind of invigorating adrenaline with the situation, unlike Emília, that she will be depressed due to recent events, which include Cipriano’s (Cláudia Gabriel) expulsion from home, her son’s estrangement and the increasingly intense gossip in the village.

Enrico and Emília become fugitives in the telenovela Além da Illusion. Photo: Reproduction / Globo

From then on, Enrico and Emília became fugitives in the six o’clock soap opera, racing against time to find a plausible solution to the grotesque mistake they both committed. To make matters worse, Emília realizes that she could have waited a little longer to find her own path to success, especially after winning the radio contest and increasing her popularity as an artist. Now, her conquest can crumble like a house of cards in a hurricane.

What will be the fate of Emilia and Enrico?