Santos and Ricardo Goulart walk towards contract termination

Abhishek Pratap 2 hours ago Sports Comments Off on Santos and Ricardo Goulart walk towards contract termination 3 Views

Santos and Ricardo Goulart are on their way to agreeing an early termination of the contract valid until 2023. The expectation is for a definition soon. The number 10 has not even trained at CT Rei Pelé with his teammates. He was unlisted in the 1-0 win over Atlético-GO. The club’s justification was a “muscle discomfort”.

The desire to leave Santos came from Ricardo Goulart himself, after being eliminated by Deportivo Táchira, in the round of 16 of the Sudamericana. At the time he entered the end of the second half for penalties, hit the first charge and lost.

Apparently, this may have been the last touch of Ricardo Goulart’s ball with the Santos shirt. If the (likely) exit is confirmed, he will not be able to defend another team in the Brasileirão Serie A, as he played 11 games for Peixe-the limit is seven games.

Ricardo Goulart was hired as a strong reinforcement by Santos and the idea was to exploit his image through the marketing department. On the field there were four goals and three assists in 30 games.

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Twitter

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Instagram

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on TikTok

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Kwai

Also follow @Marcelo_Hazan on Facebook

About Abhishek Pratap

Food maven. Unapologetic travel fanatic. MCU's fan. Infuriatingly humble creator. Award-winning pop culture ninja.

Check Also

Corinthians agrees on Giovane’s purchase details and extends contract for athlete not being embezzled

Corinthians agreed the final details for the purchase of Giovane. The club has already deposited …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved