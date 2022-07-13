São Paulo has the cheapest gasoline and ethanol in Brazil; see ranking of States – Economy

The price of a liter of Gasoline showed a decrease of 5.46% in pumps after the reduction of the ICMS rate. In the first days of July, the fuel was sold per liter at an average price of R$ 7.15. And São Paulo is the state with the cheapest gasoline in the entire country, sold at R$ 6.36, down 8.99%. The highest average continues to be that of Piauí (R$ 7.82).

The data are from Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL), which compared average prices between June and early July. It is a fuel price index based on 21,000 service stations accredited by the Ticket Log.

“The IPTL identified that all Brazilian states recorded declines in the price of gasoline at the beginning of the month, which ranged from 1.91%, like Paraíba, to 14.24%, as is the case of Goiás,” he said. Douglas Pinadirector general of Mainstream of the Fleet and Mobility Division of Edenred Brazil.

Ethanol

The most significant reduction for the ethanol was identified at gas stations in Mato Grosso (10.72%), which went from R$ 5.03 to R$

4.49. However, as for gasoline, the lowest average for ethanol was found at gas stations in São Paulo at R$4.36; and the highest price per liter was registered in Pará at R$ 6.74.

“As at the end of June, ethanol continues to be the most advantageous option only for drivers in São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul and now for those in Piauí and Paraná as well,” said Pina. .

Gasoline Prices by State in July

Acre – BRL 7,445

Alagoas – BRL 7,304

Amapá – BRL 6,693

Amazonas – BRL 7.070

Bahia – BRL 7,645

Ceará – BRL 7,505

Federal District – BRL 6,797

Espírito Santo – BRL 7,115

Goiás – BRL 6,491

Maranhão – BRL 7,337

Mato Grosso – BRL 7,038

Mato Grosso do Sul – BRL 6.971

Minas Gerais – R$ 7,341

Pará – BRL 7,542

Paraíba – BRL 7,131

Paraná – BRL 6.728

Pernambuco – BRL 7,199

Piauí – BRL 7.824

Rio de Janeiro – BRL 7.375

Rio Grande do Norte – R$ 7,411

Rio Grande do Sul – R$ 6,697

Rondônia – BRL 7.254

Roraima – BRL 7,227

Santa Catarina – BRL 6,606

São Paulo – BRL 6,364

Sergipe – BRL 7,540

Tocantins – BRL 7,386

Ethanol prices by state in July