São Paulo has the cheapest gasoline and ethanol in Brazil; see ranking of States – Economy

The price of a liter of Gasoline showed a decrease of 5.46% in pumps after the reduction of the ICMS rate. In the first days of July, the fuel was sold per liter at an average price of R$ 7.15. And São Paulo is the state with the cheapest gasoline in the entire country, sold at R$ 6.36, down 8.99%. The highest average continues to be that of Piauí (R$ 7.82).

The data are from Ticket Log Price Index (IPTL), which compared average prices between June and early July. It is a fuel price index based on 21,000 service stations accredited by the Ticket Log.

“The IPTL identified that all Brazilian states recorded declines in the price of gasoline at the beginning of the month, which ranged from 1.91%, like Paraíba, to 14.24%, as is the case of Goiás,” he said. Douglas Pinadirector general of Mainstream of the Fleet and Mobility Division of Edenred Brazil.

Ethanol

The most significant reduction for the ethanol was identified at gas stations in Mato Grosso (10.72%), which went from R$ 5.03 to R$

4.49. However, as for gasoline, the lowest average for ethanol was found at gas stations in São Paulo at R$4.36; and the highest price per liter was registered in Pará at R$ 6.74.

“As at the end of June, ethanol continues to be the most advantageous option only for drivers in São Paulo, Minas Gerais, Goiás, Mato Grosso and Mato Grosso do Sul and now for those in Piauí and Paraná as well,” said Pina. .

Gasoline Prices by State in July

  • Acre – BRL 7,445
  • Alagoas – BRL 7,304
  • Amapá – BRL 6,693
  • Amazonas – BRL 7.070
  • Bahia – BRL 7,645
  • Ceará – BRL 7,505
  • Federal District – BRL 6,797
  • Espírito Santo – BRL 7,115
  • Goiás – BRL 6,491
  • Maranhão – BRL 7,337
  • Mato Grosso – BRL 7,038
  • Mato Grosso do Sul – BRL 6.971
  • Minas Gerais – R$ 7,341
  • Pará – BRL 7,542
  • Paraíba – BRL 7,131
  • Paraná – BRL 6.728
  • Pernambuco – BRL 7,199
  • Piauí – BRL 7.824
  • Rio de Janeiro – BRL 7.375
  • Rio Grande do Norte – R$ 7,411
  • Rio Grande do Sul – R$ 6,697
  • Rondônia – BRL 7.254
  • Roraima – BRL 7,227
  • Santa Catarina – BRL 6,606
  • São Paulo – BRL 6,364
  • Sergipe – BRL 7,540
  • Tocantins – BRL 7,386

Ethanol prices by state in July

  • Acre – BRL 6,128
  • Alagoas – BRL 6,130
  • Amapá – BRL 6,500
  • Amazonas -R$ 5.433
  • Bahia – BRL 5,936
  • Ceará – BRL 6,227
  • Federal District – BRL 5,738
  • Espírito Santo – BRL 5,735
  • Goiás – BRL 4,447
  • Maranhão – BRL 6,316
  • Mato Grosso – BRL 4,490
  • Mato Grosso do Sul – BRL 5.125
  • Minas Gerais – BRL 4.971
  • Pará – BRL 6,744
  • Paraíba – BRL 5,645
  • Paraná – BRL 4,960
  • Pernambuco – BRL 5,999
  • Piauí – BRL 5,570
  • Rio de Janeiro – BRL 5.679
  • Rio Grande do Norte – R$ 6,355
  • Rio Grande do Sul – BRL 6,277
  • Rondônia – BRL 6.071
  • Roraima – BRL 6,360
  • Santa Catarina – BRL 6,078
  • São Paulo – BRL 4,362
  • Sergipe – BRL 6,466
  • Tocantins – BRL 5.928

