Secret budget: Congress approves hiding authorship of rapporteur’s amendments that are rearranged | Policy

The National Congress approved this Tuesday (12) a rule that allows “hiding” the identification of parliamentarians responsible for appointing rapporteur amendments that, later, are relocated to other areas of the federal budget.

The rapporteur’s amendments gained the nickname “secret budget” in 2021, due to the difficulty in pointing out who was the deputy or senator responsible for indicating the funds. Since then (see details below), rules were created to give more transparency to these resources.

The project approved on Tuesday, however, opens a new way for these signatures to remain confidential. The text provides that, if the amendments are relocated – for example, for the portion of the budget whose use is defined by the government – ​​the indication of amounts and authors will no longer be necessary.

In practice, it means that parliamentarians who had included these amendments in the budget will be able to reallocate their quotas to the government without being identified. The rule also applies to amendment funds nominated by the House and Senate committees.

This forecast was not included in the original version of the Annual Budget Law of 2022, but, upon approval, it was incorporated into the text.

According to budget technicians heard by the g1, currently the relocation of amendments by the rapporteur and the committee can only be done by order of the Executive if there is a request or authorization from the author of the appointment.

Even after being rearranged, however, the budget programming was still included as an amendment by the rapporteur or committee – and, with that, the authorship was maintained in the system.

In practice, according to opposition parliamentarians and technicians heard by the g1, the new rule allows amendments by the rapporteur – whose authors must be registered in the system – to be converted into the budget freely managed by the Executive – which can also be used to meet requests from parliamentarians. , but it is not subject to the same transparency rules.

STF determined transparency

The lack of transparency of resources – which, this year, reach a value of R$ 16 billion – was questioned in 2021 in the Federal Supreme Court, which determined the adoption of measures that would give greater clarity on the indication of funds.

According to a survey, at least half of the so-called rapporteur’s amendments were concentrated with the Centrão, formed by government allies.

In addition to informing part of the authors responsible for the billionaire nominations, Congress decided to create a specific platform for the identification of authors.

Also this Tuesday, Congress approved the maintenance of the rapporteur’s amendments for 2023, with amounts that could add up to R$ 19 billion. Parliamentarians came to articulate a rule to make the payment of all this money mandatory, but the proposal was eventually withdrawn from the text.

Opposition sees ‘dissimulation’ of the Budget

During the vote, the opposition tried to prevent the approval of the measure, considering that the text increases the secrecy of the ‘secret budget’. According to data made public, it was up to the opposition, in 2020 and 2021, to indicate only 1.8% of the entire resource destined for the rapporteur’s amendments.

For the leader of the minority in Congress, deputy Afonso Florence (PT-BA), the proposal creates a “legal basis” so that the registration of parliamentarians who indicate the allocation of resources from the rapporteur’s amendments is not mandatory.

For deputy Jandira Feghali (PCdoB-RJ), the text is “worrying” because it represents the “dissimulation of the reallocation of funds”.

“Public resources come from society, they are taxes paid by society. When applying the appeal, it must be clear who authorized it, who relocated it, who applied it, where it went, where it went, which parliamentarian even indicated. So, it is not possible for us to maintain the legally authorized budget without transparency for society”, said Jandira.

The government leader in Congress, however, defended the change. Senator Eduardo Gomes (MDB-TO) said the project allows the government to “repatriate” resources that are currently part of the secret budget.

“We are repatriating resources from RP9 [emendas de relator]as a result of the exclusive use of the Government, by the Government’s budget”, he explained.