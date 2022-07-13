See how to consult the list of procedures that must be covered by health plans | Economy

With the change, the end of the limit of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists becomes valid for patients with any diagnosis, according to the indication of the assistant doctor, as of August 1, 2022.

In June, the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) changed its understanding of the list of procedures listed by the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) for the coverage of health plans.

Before, the ANS list was considered exemplary by most of the Judiciary. That is, if patients who were denied procedures, exams, surgeries and medications that were not on the list could go to court and obtain this coverage.

See how to consult the coverage list on the ANS website

With the understanding, the list contains everything that the plans are required to pay: if it is not on the list, it has no coverage, and operators are not required to pay. With the change, judicial decisions must follow this understanding – that what is not on the list does not need to be covered. In this case, many patients will not be able to start or continue treatment with health plan coverage.

Tax role: understand what changes in health plan coverage

See, below, the step-by-step guide to consult the list of procedures that must be covered by health plans:

Enter the ANS portal to consult the list, at this link;

Select the characteristics that are covered by your plan: “Consultation/Exams”, “Hospitalization”, “Delivery” and/or “Dentistry”, and click on “continue”;

Write on the board the name of the procedure you want to verify is included in your plan and click “OK”;

Select, among the results, the option you want to consult and click on “continue”;

The screen will show whether or not the procedure is mandatory coverage of the informed plan.

