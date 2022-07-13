See map with all 9 kingdoms

God of War: Ragnarok received a release date of and even the confirmation of a new character, but what fans also expect from the game are the places to visit. The sequel to the saga of Kratos and Atreus promises to go through all nine realms of Norse mythology, and they were shown on a map present in a special edition of the game.

The image below (published by the Eurogamer portal) shows the map made of fabric, one of the items in the Jötnar Edition of God of War: Ragnarok, the most expensive version of the game. In addition to listing all nine realms of Norse Mythology, the map also has a message for Brok and Sindri:

Playback: Eurogamer

In God of War (2018), Kratos and Atreus visit only six of the nine realms, which are Alfheim, Helheim, Jotunheim, Muspelheim, Niflheim, and Midgard. In Ragnarok, everything indicates that the player will be able to meet all of them, including the three new ones: Vanaheim, Svartalfheim, and Asgard — the latter is the land of the aesir gods, shown at the end of the Bifrost bridge on the map.

The release of God of War: Ragnarok is scheduled for November 9, 2022 and the game will be made available for PS4 and PS5. For more on God of War, check out how the game’s cast practically confirmed that there will be time travel in the new title.