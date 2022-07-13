See the 10 professions with the biggest real loss in admission salary – Prisma

THE high inflation led workers’ hiring wages to have a real (inflation-adjusted) loss of up to 19% in twelve months.

The conclusion is the study by the CNC (National Confederation of Commerce of Goods, Services and Tourism) that evaluated the average salary for admission of 2,608 professions based on the Caged (General Registry of Employed and Unemployed) of the Ministry of Labor and focused the survey in 140 professions that account for 72% of current occupations in the formal labor market in the country.

The study showed that although the average nominal admission salary grew by 6.3% between May 2021 and May 2022, this advance did not compensate for the average loss of purchasing power of the worker’s salary, since, discounting inflation, the real loss was 5.6% in the period. But there are cases in which this loss reaches 19%, the research shows.

The survey compared the average salary of the last 12 months ending in May to the average of the previous 12 months and discounted the 11.9% inflation measured by the INPC (National Consumer Price Index), from the IBGE.



Only 12 categories had a real increase in the average hiring salary in the last year. The other 128 professions had salary losses.

At the top of the professions that had the biggest real loss are urban bus drivers and ushers, with a 19% drop in their starting salary. Next are child development aids, with an 18% drop.







See the 10 professions with the biggest salary loss











City bus driver: -19%



Continuous: -19%



Child development assistant: -18%



Mason: -16%



Loader (transport vehicles): -15%



General physical therapist: -15%



Waiter: -15%



Road bus driver: -15%



Public health agent: -14%



Attendant cafeteria: -13%

