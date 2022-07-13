See the main points of the PEC that provides for an expansion of social benefits 3 months before the elections | Policy

The Proposal for Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) voted on this Tuesday (12) by the Chamber of Deputies foresees, a few months after the election, expenditures of R$ 41.2 billion in measures to help the poor population and some professional and the declaration of a “state of emergency” in the country in order to circumvent the legislation, which prohibits the generation of new expenses in an election year.
The original text of the PEC was nicknamed “PEC Kamikaze” by the Minister of Economy, Paulo Guedes, who considered it “suicidal” for posing a risk to public accounts. At the time, the government had not yet considered this PEC as an alternative to electorally boost the pre-candidate for the reelection of President Jair Bolsonaro.
Find out what the proposal foresees, until the end of this year:
- Brazil aid: expansion from R$ 400 to R$ 600 per month and forecast for the registration of 1.6 million new families in the program (estimated cost: R$ 26 billion);
- self-employed truck drivers: creation of a “voucher” worth R$ 1 thousand (estimated cost: R$ 5.4 billion);
- Gas Allowance: increase of R$ 53 for the value of a cylinder every two months — the current average price of a 13-kilo cylinder, according to the ANP, is R$ 112.60 (estimated cost: R$ 1.05 billion);
- Free transport for seniors: compensation to states to provide free public transport for the elderly, already provided for by law (estimated cost: R$ 2.5 billion);
- Assistance for taxi drivers: benefits for duly registered taxi drivers until May 31, 2022. The total value of this measure will be up to BRL 2 billion.
- feed Brazil: transfer of BRL 500 million to the Alimenta Brasil program, which provides for the purchase of food produced by family farmers and distribution to food insecure families, among other destinations
- Ethanol: Transfer of up to R$ 3.8 billion, through tax credits, to maintain the competitiveness of ethanol over gasoline.
PEC that expands social benefits passes the Senate and will be voted on in the Chamber