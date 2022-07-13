See the price of gasoline by state after the fuel drop

The state that currently offers the lowest price of gasoline is São Paulo, where the fuel costs R$ 6.26 a liter, on average. In turn, the most expensive region is the state of Piauí, with an average price per liter of R$ 7.62.
However, the values fell between June and July, although they remain well above what is acceptable for most Brazilians.
Gasoline ranking by state
Information: portal Uol
1st – Goiás
Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.36
Reduction of R$ 1.22 (-16.09%)
2nd – Federal District
Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.64
Reduction of R$ 1.09 (-14.10%)
3rd – Rio de Janeiro
Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.87
Reduction of BRL 0.98 (-12.50%)
4th – Sao Paulo
Average price per liter in July – BRL 6.26
Reduction of BRL 0.79 (-11.20%)
5th – Santa Catarina
Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.37
Reduction of BRL 0.80 (-11.16%)
6th – Paraná
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 6.55
Reduction of BRL 0.81 (-11%)
7th – Holy Spirit
Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.87
Reduction of BRL 0.81 (-10.55%)
8th – Minas Gerais
Average price per liter in July – R$ 7
Reduction of BRL 0.82 (-10.48%)
9th – Mato Grosso do Sul
Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.85
Reduction of BRL 0.68 (-9.03%)
10th – Amapá
Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.83
Reduction of BRL 0.65 (-8.69%)
11th – Rondônia
Average price per liter in July – BRL 7.09
Reduction of BRL 0.63 (-8.16%)
12th – Bahia
Average price per liter July – R$ 7.52
Reduction of R$ 0.63 (7.73%)
13th – Rio Grande do Sul
Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.60
Reduction of BRL 0.55 (-7.69%)
14th – Sergipe
Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.40
Reduction of BRL 0.56 (-7.03%)
15th – Acre
Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.31
Reduction of BRL 0.51 (-6.52%)
16th – Rio Grande do Norte
Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.26
Reduction of BRL 0.50 (-6.44%)
17th – Ceará
Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.44
Reduction of R$ 0.51 (-6.41%).
18th – Pernambuco
Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.16
Reduction of BRL 0.49 (-6.40%)
19th – Alagoas
Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.26
Reduction of BRL 0.46 (-5.96%)
20th – Mato Grosso
Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.01
Reduction of BRL 0.44 (-5.91%)
21st – Tocantins
Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.44
Reduction of BRL 0.46 (-5.82%)
22nd – Piauí
Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.62
Reduction of BRL 0.47 (-5.81%)
23rd – Pará
Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.47
Reduction of BRL 0.46 (-5.80%)
24th – Paraíba
Average price per liter July – R$ 7
Reduction of BRL 0.35 (-4.76%)
25th – Amazon
Average price per liter in July – BRL 7.11
Reduction of BRL 0.34 (-4.56%)
26th – Roraima
Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.25
Reduction of BRL 0.31 (-4.10%)
27th – Maranhao
Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.39
Reduction of BRL 0.29 (-3.78%)