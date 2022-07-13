See the price of gasoline by state after the fuel drop

The state that currently offers the lowest price of gasoline is São Paulo, where the fuel costs R$ 6.26 a liter, on average. In turn, the most expensive region is the state of Piauí, with an average price per liter of R$ 7.62.

See also: Gasoline price soars after readjustment; Liter reaches R$ 8.29

However, the values ​​fell between June and July, although they remain well above what is acceptable for most Brazilians.

Gasoline ranking by state

Information: portal Uol

1st – Goiás

Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.36

Reduction of R$ 1.22 (-16.09%)

2nd – Federal District

Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.64

Reduction of R$ 1.09 (-14.10%)

3rd – Rio de Janeiro

Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.87

Reduction of BRL 0.98 (-12.50%)

4th – Sao Paulo

Average price per liter in July – BRL 6.26

Reduction of BRL 0.79 (-11.20%)

5th – Santa Catarina

Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.37

Reduction of BRL 0.80 (-11.16%)

6th – Paraná

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 6.55

Reduction of BRL 0.81 (-11%)

7th – Holy Spirit

Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.87

Reduction of BRL 0.81 (-10.55%)

8th – Minas Gerais

Average price per liter in July – R$ 7

Reduction of BRL 0.82 (-10.48%)

9th – Mato Grosso do Sul

Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.85

Reduction of BRL 0.68 (-9.03%)

10th – Amapá

Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.83

Reduction of BRL 0.65 (-8.69%)

11th – Rondônia

Average price per liter in July – BRL 7.09

Reduction of BRL 0.63 (-8.16%)

12th – Bahia

Average price per liter July – R$ 7.52

Reduction of R$ 0.63 (7.73%)

13th – Rio Grande do Sul

Average price per liter in July – R$ 6.60

Reduction of BRL 0.55 (-7.69%)

14th – Sergipe

Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.40

Reduction of BRL 0.56 (-7.03%)

15th – Acre

Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.31

Reduction of BRL 0.51 (-6.52%)

16th – Rio Grande do Norte

Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.26

Reduction of BRL 0.50 (-6.44%)

17th – Ceará

Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.44

Reduction of R$ 0.51 (-6.41%).

18th – Pernambuco

Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.16

Reduction of BRL 0.49 (-6.40%)

19th – Alagoas

Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.26

Reduction of BRL 0.46 (-5.96%)

20th – Mato Grosso

Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.01

Reduction of BRL 0.44 (-5.91%)

21st – Tocantins

Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.44

Reduction of BRL 0.46 (-5.82%)

22nd – Piauí

Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.62

Reduction of BRL 0.47 (-5.81%)

23rd – Pará

Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.47

Reduction of BRL 0.46 (-5.80%)

24th – Paraíba

Average price per liter July – R$ 7

Reduction of BRL 0.35 (-4.76%)

25th – Amazon

Average price per liter in July – BRL 7.11

Reduction of BRL 0.34 (-4.56%)

26th – Roraima

Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.25

Reduction of BRL 0.31 (-4.10%)

27th – Maranhao

Average price per liter in July – R$ 7.39

Reduction of BRL 0.29 (-3.78%)