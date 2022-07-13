See what changes after the ANS decision that prohibits consultation limits

posted 7/13/2022 5:51 AM / updated 7/13/2022 5:52 AM



In an extraordinary meeting held on Monday, the collegiate board of the National Supplementary Health Agency (ANS) approved the end of limiting the number of consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists. The decision applies to health plan users with any disease or health condition listed by the World Health Organization (WHO).

All health plan users will be entitled, as of August 1, to unlimited consultations. Brazil has 49.6 million health insurance customers. Before the ANS measure, the number of appointments covered by the health plan varied according to each patient’s illness. Now, with the decision, the use is unlimited and to consult with one of these professionals, it is enough that the therapy sessions are prescribed by the doctor who accompanies the user of the health plan.

According to the ANS, the decision seeks to promote equal rights for users of supplementary health and standardize the format of procedures currently ensured for these professional categories. The Usage Guidelines (required conditions for certain coverages) for consultations and sessions with psychologists, speech therapists, occupational therapists and physiotherapists were excluded, and the service will now consider the prescription of the assistant physician.





other measures

In June, the ANS had approved a rule that expanded health insurance coverage for people with pervasive developmental disorders, such as autism. As of July 1, any method or technique for treating these diseases indicated by an assistant physician must be covered.

The breadth of health insurance coverage has been a source of controversy. On June 8, a decision by the second section of the Superior Court of Justice (STJ) restricted the procedures that must be covered by health plan operators in the country — the so-called list of ANS procedures. The ministers defined that the nature of the list is exhaustive, which exempts companies from covering medical requests that are outside the coverage list. There was a claim from users of medical plans that the list was exemplary, which would allow the care of unforeseen cases and had been giving rise to claims from patients in the Court.

With the understanding signed by the STJ, if there is no therapeutic substitute or if the procedures in the list are exhausted, there may be, exceptionally, coverage of the treatment indicated by the doctor or dentist.

