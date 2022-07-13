see where there was the biggest drop in prices after ICMS cut

Gasoline prices fell in all states and also in the Federal District after Complementary Law 194/22, which reduced the ICMS rate on fuel, came into effect.
On June 24, the day after the publication of the federal law in the Official Gazette, a liter of gasoline in Brazil cost an average of R$7.65 and fell to R$7.03 last Monday (11). Thus, the reduction was R$ 0.61 (8.04%).
The averages were exclusively provided to UOL Cars by the logistics and fleet management company Ticket Log. It is worth noting that the first cut in the state tax was announced on June 27 by the government of São Paulo.
Then, the other states and the Federal District defined the new tax rate, whose percentage was between 17% and 18%.
Based on data from Ticket Log, we compared the average price of gasoline charged in each unit of the Federation on June 24th and at the beginning of this week to find out where the values showed the greatest decrease.
The ranking is led by Goiás, where the liter of fuel derived from oil had a drop of R$ 1.22 or 16.09% – more than double the national average.
Check out the complete list.
Ranking of the fall in the price of gasoline by state
1st – Goiás
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.58
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.36
Reduction of R$ 1.22 (-16.09%)
2nd – Federal District
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.73
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.64
Reduction of R$ 1.09 (-14.10%)
3rd – Rio de Janeiro
Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.85
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.87
Reduction of BRL 0.98 (-12.50%)
4th – Sao Paulo
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.05
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.26
Reduction of BRL 0.79 (-11.20%)
5th – Santa Catarina
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.17
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.37
Reduction of BRL 0.80 (-11.16%)
6th – Paraná
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.36
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.55
Reduction of BRL 0.81 (-11%)
7th – Holy Spirit
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.68
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.87
Reduction of BRL 0.81 (-10.55%)
8th – Minas Gerais
Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.82
Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 7
Reduction of BRL 0.82 (-10.48%)
9th – Mato Grosso do Sul
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.53
Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 6.85
Reduction of BRL 0.68 (-9.03%)
10th – Amapá
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.48
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.83
Reduction of BRL 0.65 (-8.69%)
11th – Rondônia
Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.72
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.09
Reduction of BRL 0.63 (-8.16%)
12th – Bahia
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 8.15
Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 7.52
Reduction of BRL 0.63 (-7.73%)
13th – Rio Grande do Sul
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.15
Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 6.60
Reduction of BRL 0.55 (-7.69%)
14th – Sergipe
Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.96
Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 7.40
Reduction of BRL 0.56 (-7.03%)
15th – Acre
Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.82
Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 7.31
Reduction of BRL 0.51 (-6.52%)
16th – Rio Grande do Norte
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.76
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.26
Reduction of BRL 0.50 (-6.44%)
17th – Ceará
Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.95
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.44
Reduction of BRL 0.51 (-6.41%)
18th – Pernambuco
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.65
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.16
Reduction of BRL 0.49 (-6.40%)
19th – Alagoas
Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.72
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.26
Reduction of BRL 0.46 (-5.96%)
20th – Mato Grosso
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.45
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.01
Reduction of BRL 0.44 (-5.91%)
21st – Tocantins
Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.90
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.44
Reduction of BRL 0.46 (-5.82%)
22nd – Piauí
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 8.09
Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 7.62
Reduction of BRL 0.47 (-5.81%)
23rd – Pará
Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.93
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.47
Reduction of BRL 0.46 (-5.80%)
24th – Paraíba
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.35
Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 7
Reduction of BRL 0.35 (-4.76%)
25th – Amazon
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.45
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.11
Reduction of BRL 0.34 (-4.56%)
26th – Roraima
Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.56
Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.25
Reduction of BRL 0.31 (-4.10%)
27th – Maranhão
Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.68
Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 7.39
Reduction of BRL 0.29 (-3.78%)
