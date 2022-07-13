see where there was the biggest drop in prices after ICMS cut

Gasoline prices fell in all states and also in the Federal District after Complementary Law 194/22, which reduced the ICMS rate on fuel, came into effect.

On June 24, the day after the publication of the federal law in the Official Gazette, a liter of gasoline in Brazil cost an average of R$7.65 and fell to R$7.03 last Monday (11). Thus, the reduction was R$ 0.61 (8.04%).

The averages were exclusively provided to UOL Cars by the logistics and fleet management company Ticket Log. It is worth noting that the first cut in the state tax was announced on June 27 by the government of São Paulo.

Then, the other states and the Federal District defined the new tax rate, whose percentage was between 17% and 18%.

Based on data from Ticket Log, we compared the average price of gasoline charged in each unit of the Federation on June 24th and at the beginning of this week to find out where the values ​​showed the greatest decrease.

The ranking is led by Goiás, where the liter of fuel derived from oil had a drop of R$ 1.22 or 16.09% – more than double the national average.

Check out the complete list.

Ranking of the fall in the price of gasoline by state

1st – Goiás

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.58

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.36

Reduction of R$ 1.22 (-16.09%)

2nd – Federal District

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.73

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.64

Reduction of R$ 1.09 (-14.10%)

3rd – Rio de Janeiro

Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.85

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.87

Reduction of BRL 0.98 (-12.50%)

4th – Sao Paulo

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.05

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.26

Reduction of BRL 0.79 (-11.20%)

5th – Santa Catarina

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.17

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.37

Reduction of BRL 0.80 (-11.16%)

6th – Paraná

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.36

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.55

Reduction of BRL 0.81 (-11%)

7th – Holy Spirit

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.68

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.87

Reduction of BRL 0.81 (-10.55%)

8th – Minas Gerais

Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.82

Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 7

Reduction of BRL 0.82 (-10.48%)

9th – Mato Grosso do Sul

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.53

Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 6.85

Reduction of BRL 0.68 (-9.03%)

10th – Amapá

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.48

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 6.83

Reduction of BRL 0.65 (-8.69%)

11th – Rondônia

Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.72

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.09

Reduction of BRL 0.63 (-8.16%)

12th – Bahia

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 8.15

Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 7.52

Reduction of BRL 0.63 (-7.73%)

13th – Rio Grande do Sul

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.15

Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 6.60

Reduction of BRL 0.55 (-7.69%)

14th – Sergipe

Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.96

Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 7.40

Reduction of BRL 0.56 (-7.03%)

15th – Acre

Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.82

Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 7.31

Reduction of BRL 0.51 (-6.52%)

16th – Rio Grande do Norte

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.76

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.26

Reduction of BRL 0.50 (-6.44%)

17th – Ceará

Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.95

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.44

Reduction of BRL 0.51 (-6.41%)

18th – Pernambuco

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.65

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.16

Reduction of BRL 0.49 (-6.40%)

19th – Alagoas

Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.72

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.26

Reduction of BRL 0.46 (-5.96%)

20th – Mato Grosso

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.45

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.01

Reduction of BRL 0.44 (-5.91%)

21st – Tocantins

Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.90

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.44

Reduction of BRL 0.46 (-5.82%)

22nd – Piauí

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 8.09

Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 7.62

Reduction of BRL 0.47 (-5.81%)

23rd – Pará

Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.93

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.47

Reduction of BRL 0.46 (-5.80%)

24th – Paraíba

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.35

Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 7

Reduction of BRL 0.35 (-4.76%)

25th – Amazon

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.45

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.11

Reduction of BRL 0.34 (-4.56%)

26th – Roraima

Average price per liter on 6/24 – R$ 7.56

Average price per liter on 7/11 – BRL 7.25

Reduction of BRL 0.31 (-4.10%)

27th – Maranhão

Average price per liter on 6/24 – BRL 7.68

Average price per liter on 7/11 – R$ 7.39

Reduction of BRL 0.29 (-3.78%)

