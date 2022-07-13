See which states will have a reduction in the electricity bill after Aneel’s determination | Economy

Consumers in ten Brazilian states will have a reduction in their electricity bills due to the cut in tariffs determined by the National Electric Energy Agency (Aneel) to distributors in different locations in the country. Reductions vary between 0.50% and 5.26%.

Consumers from Paraná, Minas Gerais, Rio de Janeiro, São Paulo, Bahia, Ceará, Paraíba, Pernambuco, Rio Grande do Norte and Sergipe will benefit.

The tariff reduction was taken by Aneel this Tuesday (13) as a way of returning taxes paid more by energy consumers in the past. Reduction percentages vary between 0.50% and 5.26% according to each distributor:

Energisa Borborema (Paraíba): average reduction of 5.26%, considering all types of consumers (high and low voltage)

Enel RJ (state of Rio de Janeiro): 4.22%

CPFL Santa Cruz (São Paulo, Minas Gerais and Paraná): 2.32%

CPFL Paulista (state of São Paulo): 2.44%

Energisa Sergipe (Sergipe): 4.47%

Enel CE (Ceará): 3.01%

Neoenergia Coelba (Bahia): 0.50%

Neoenergia Cosern (Rio Grande do Norte): 1.54%

Neoenergia Pernambuco – Celpe (Pernambuco): 4.07%

Sulgipe (Sergipe): 4.88%

The reduction will be applied from this Wednesday (13) and is levied on current rates. In other words, the reduction announced by the agency serves to mitigate the impact of the readjustments announced at the beginning of the year for these ten distributors.

The adjustments applied to the electricity tariffs of these ten distributors ranged from 9.72% to 24.85% and came into effect between February and May of this year.

For the 5th month in a row, the number of Brazilians who stopped paying water and electricity bills increases

The return of taxes paid more by consumers was provided for in a law approved and sanctioned in June, in an offensive by parliamentarians and the government to mitigate the readjustments of the electricity bill in an election year.

The same law that authorized the return of amounts forced Aneel to apply discounts to the annual tariff readjustments of energy distributors as of June this year and to carry out an extraordinary review in the case of those that have already gone through the readjustment process in 2022.

This Tuesday, at the board meeting, the agency approved tariff reductions for the following distributors

Another four distributors

Another four electricity distributors would undergo the tariff review this Tuesday, but the processes were withdrawn from the agenda.

Light, a concessionaire that operates in Rio de Janeiro, and Equatorial Alagoas obtained injunctions in court that prevented the revisions this Tuesday. Aneel seeks to reverse the decisions.

The Energisa Mato Grosso and Energisa Mato Grosso do Sul lawsuits were postponed because the tax credits had not yet been authorized by the Federal Revenue Service.

Enel Rio, which Aneel approved an average reduction of 4.22% in the energy tariff charged to its consumers this Tuesday, asked for the process to be withdrawn from the agenda.

The concessionaire argued that the reduction harms the company’s revenue, aggravating the distributor’s economic and financial sustainability.