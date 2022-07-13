Seven women are tortured on charges of witchcraft in Peru | World

The Public Ministry of Peru opened an investigation this Tuesday (12) into the case of persecution of seven women who were accused of witchcraft by members of a peasant patrol in a remote region of the Andes mountains.

The women were captured, stripped and flogged by these peasant surveillance patrols.

These patrols are paramilitary groups created nearly 50 years ago, originally to combat cattle theft and later turned against incursions by the Maoist Sendero Luminoso guerrilla. The actions of these groups have been supported by constitutional norms on communal justice since 1993.

The country’s own president, Pedro Castillo, a rural teacher from Cajamarca, was a member of the peasant patrols.

A video circulated on social media showing a woman dangling from one foot as she was flogged to make her confess to alleged acts of witchcraft. Peruvian authorities were alerted to the situation after the release of this video.

The victims were released on Tuesday. according to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

The women were captured on June 29 by the patrolmen,” according to local newspapers. They are between 43 and 70 years old. A man had been captured along with the seven female victims, but there are no records that he suffered ill-treatment. deals.

The torture took place in Chillia, a remote village in the Andes, located about 700 km north of Lima, with 12,000 inhabitants.

Women accused of practicing witchcraft

Public defender Eliana Revollar claims the women were taken by paramilitaries for allegedly practicing witchcraft. The women “were blamed for the fact that many people in the village had lost their physical abilities,” Revollar said.

The women were released by the peasant patrols after signing a document in which they pledged not to report [os maus-tratos sofridos] and not to perform witchcraft,” Revollar said.

The Public Defender’s Office joined the Public Ministry to investigate the case.

Investigation into crime against liberty

The Public Ministry said on Twitter that “seven women and one man have been released after being arrested by peasant patrols in the Chillia district” accused of witchcraft.

The judicial body opened an “ex officio investigation into the alleged crime against the freedom, with aggravation, of these people”.

Last week, the Public Prosecutor’s Office opened another investigation following a complaint that a television news crew was held back and threatened by members of peasant patrols in Cajamarca, while they were making inquiries about Castillo’s family.