She-Hulk confirms classic supporting role in the series

A classic Marvel supporting character has a guaranteed presence in the She-Hulk series, according to an image revealed by the studio.

This is Dennis “Buck” Bukowski, a character that will be played by Drew Matthews in the Disney+ series, as revealed in the background of the image below.

Playback/Marvel Studios

Created by David Anthony Kraft and Michael Vosburgh in Savage She-Hulk #2the adjunct, called Buckis the assistant district attorney for Los Angeles County in the comics, being something of a rival to the She-Hulk in the courts.

She-Hulk: defender of heroes premieres August 17 on Disney+ and is described as a half-hour legal comedy centered on Jennifer Walters, cousin of Bruce Banner.

talking to the Empire Magazineactress Tatiana Maslany says that wearing her uniform, the She-Hulk will be a “superhero antithesis”.

“The series is really the antithesis of most superhero narratives. There’s a big element of denial with Jennifer Walters that is relatable. For me, it was about rejecting what happened as much as I could, because that’s what causes the fun tension between your two personalities.” – declared Maslany.

Tatiana Maslany is the protagonist, while Mark Ruffalo and Tim Roth return as Bruce Banner/Hulk and Emil Blonsky/Abomination, respectively.‎

The new comedy series sees Bruce Banner help his cousin, Jennifer Walters, when she needs an emergency blood transfusion, and guess what? She also receives her powers.

Kat Coiro (Marry Me) and Anu Valia (Lucia) are the directors, while Jessica Gao and Dana Schwartz took care of the script.