Sincere, Angelica detonates Huck’s behavior after getting old: “Lack of manners, absurd”

Angelica detonates the behavior of her husband who is aging and getting “boring”

Sincere and unfiltered, the presenter Angelica showed good humor in agreeing that Luciano Huck it’s getting old and boring. It’s just that she revealed that he loves to throw parties at home, but now he wants the ride to end early.

In an interview with Who Can, Can, Fernanda Paes Leme said that he loves the parties at the couple’s mansion, but that for some time now he has ended the celebrations.

“He was getting more annoying. He ended up with the parties. He started having parties that André Marques was playing and he said: “Luciano ordered the sound to be turned off”‘she said.

Angelica then said that he considers this behavior a “lack of manners”.

“He turns off the sound, takes it and goes to sleep. I think it’s rude, absurd”, she said. The presenter said that she talked to her husband and asked him to let the guests know that the parties have time to end.

“Now I say: set a time and we schedule it, let you know. It’s better for the person to come already knowing”, defended her. “He’s a party guy, but he gets older, he gets tired and we adapt”.

the presenter Angelica recalled his controversial relationship with the journalist Caesar Son. Without mincing words, the blonde gave intimate details of the relationship and even said that nowadays the romance would not be accepted by society.

In an interview with Who Can, Can, podcast from Giovanna Ewbank and Fernanda PaesRudderthe presenter said that she was 15 and he was 28 at the time they dated: “He was much older. I was 15 and he was 28. Today that wouldn’t be possible”, she counts.