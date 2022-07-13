Slowy Lowschider: man’s name goes viral after interview; understand spelling and pronunciation | Pernambuco

The automotive painter Slowy Lowschider Vieira went viral on the internet after giving an interview to TV Globo , because of the different and difficult name to pronounce. A resident of Jaboatão dos Guararapes, in Greater Recife, he talked about a pothole in a street, and did not imagine that he would become famous because of his name. (see video above) .

The interview was granted on June 30, when a team from TV Globo went to the Jardim Piedade neighborhood to record the calamitous situation of several streets in the neighborhood. Slowy Lowschider was one of those interviewed.

The interviewee’s credit on the screen caught the attention of netizens. That’s because a lot of people didn’t know how to pronounce it.

Several posts on social networks were made and the curiosity was so much that the automotive painter had to record an audio for the Recife Ordinário page, on Instagram, pronouncing his own name.

“I was so outraged by the street full of potholes and I never thought that my name was going to get attention. I had to spell the name for the reporter, because nobody knows how to call it”, he said.

The idea of ​​the exotic name came from the father, who was almost prevented by the notary during the registration of his newborn son. He is the youngest of eight siblings, who, he says, have names almost as different as he does.

He says, however, that he was the one who suffered the most from his father’s craze for exotic names. Despite this, Slowy Lowschider says he loves his name. His father never explained the meaning, but said the name is of Russian origin. (see video above).

“A friend told me I could change the name if I wanted, but I don’t want to. I really like my name. Even the name of my store was Centro Automotivo Slowy Lowschider. But no customer knew how to call it. So I changed it to Centro Automotivo Lobão, that’s my nickname,” he said.

Slowy Lowschider in an interview with TV Globo, on June 30, 2022

The nickname, Lobão, was also given by his father, since he was little. According to Slowy Lowschider, it is the most widespread name among those who know him, precisely because his first and second names are difficult to pronounce.

“Only my wife, when she’s angry, is the one who calls me Slowy. Some friends too, but they are very few. Most people call me Lobão, because it’s hard to pronounce”, he declared.