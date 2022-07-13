Sonic Origins is “absolute crap” says group trying to fix mistakes

Sonic Origins is an “absolute shit” that doesn’t even deserve salvation, says a group that was working on a project to improve the quality of SEGA’s collection and correct the various existing errors.

Xanman, the name of this group of modders, was working on a mod to fix various errors and problems in Sonic Origins, reported by the community on the various platforms where they are playing the collection, but according to TheGamer, he abandoned the project.

As they say, it’s not worth continuing to work on the “BetterOrigins” mod as during the process they found that the game is in a very poor state and it’s not worth continuing with their efforts.

“Hey, we’ve decided to stop development on this project. After seriously investigating the files for this game, it became obvious that this is absolute shit.”

“We fixed it enough until the game got a little better, but seriously, without the scripts, there’s not much that can be ‘fixed’ without simply redoing the sprites.”

The group says it may return to the project in the future, when it becomes possible to edit scripts, but for now, “Fuck this game”.

The comments from this group of modders echo what Headcannon Games, one of the studios that worked on these versions of classic Sonic, commented in the past, when it shared that it wasn’t happy with the problems in Sonic Origins.

Headcannon’s Simon Thomley commented that he was disappointed that Sega would not allow them to work on fixes and updates, further stating that their work was not perfect, but better than what Sega has put in the hands of players.