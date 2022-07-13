Sonic Origins modder gives up on fixing the game: ‘a complete sh*t’

Sonic Origins was released betting on nostalgia, but met with harsh criticism due to the bugs and problems that appeared due to the state of its programming. Now a game modder joins the critics, after giving up on his project to fix the game because he saw how dire the file situation is. “A complete s***,” he said.

The statement was made on the GameBanana website, where the BetterOrigins mod would be made available. In an update, the project manager says, “Hey, so I’ve decided to stop development on this project. After really delving into the files for this game, it’s become much clearer that this game is a complete s***.”

He comments that it wouldn’t be possible to make extensive changes to the game without being able to fiddle with his script, unless he redid the sprites from scratch. The mod is available in its initial state for download, and its author believes that it already slightly improves the playing experience. Sonic Originsbut from the text you can see that it was still far from the initial ambition of the project.

“PERHAPS I’ll come back to this in the future when script editing becomes possible. But for now, let this game blow.” – closes his statement, in free translation.

Sonic Origins was released on June 23 on all platforms. Despite its pricing model and versions being criticized right away in the announcement, the game managed to do well in reviews and has its fans. But the performance issues and bugs resulted in complaints even from the studio behind its development.