Sorrento fines up to BRL 2,730 if you go shirtless or in a bikini

Sorrento Mayor Massimo Coppola announced Wednesday that he had signed a law banning tourists or locals from walking bare-chested or in bathing suits on the city’s streets on the Italian coast.

Those who stop by its beautiful beaches and want to extend their tour through the city’s streets should cover themselves — otherwise, they will be subject to fines ranging from 25 to 500 euros (between R$136.40 and R$2,730).

“No more indecent behavior. That’s why I signed the order banning people from walking around bare-chested or in bathing suits,” Coppola wrote in a Facebook post announcing the measure.

For the mayor, the ban improves the population’s quality of life. “Sorrento is always well-recognized in the world as the capital of tourism and quality hospitality and these behaviors can constitute an element of disquiet and discomfort for both Sorrentinos and tourists”, he justifies.

“In this way, we want to protect and improve the way of life in the city, the quality of life and decorum in the center and in public spaces”.

In other publications, he still celebrated the city as “an example of decorum and respect”. Sorrento is neighboring the Amalfi Coast, a stretch of coast much sought after for the natural beauty of its beaches, vegetation and vibrant social life.

This is not, however, the only traffic limitation affecting this coastal region of Italy, which has recently introduced a rotation of vehicles and banned large-scale traffic in the summer.

The center of Sorrento, where parading in swimwear or shirtless is prohibited Image: onairda/Getty Images/iStockphoto

The expectation is to cut traffic in half on the roads that pass through the tourist region by banning the circulation of plates with even endings on odd days and vice versa — meaning that cars can only circulate between Vietri sul Mare and Positano on alternate days in the high seasons.

The rules will be in effect between 10am and 6pm on the weekends between June 15th and September 30th. Throughout the month of August, on weekdays and weekends, the ban will also apply at the same times. Restrictions will still return in Holy Week and the period between April 24 and May 2.