Sport’s Board of Directors will have a meeting with Fernandinho, ex-Flamengo and Grêmio, to agree on hiring | sport

Sport continues to move in the market in search of reinforcements aiming at the reopening of the hiring window, next Monday. And a negotiation that has been evolving is with striker Fernandinho, ex-Grêmio, Flamengo, São Paulo, Atlético-MG, and who was in Chinese football.

Sport negotiates the hiring of striker Fernandinho

Leão loses rights over Adryelson’s percentages in court

The 36-year-old player is in Pernambuco enjoying a vacation. Despite being born in São Paulo, Fernandinho was adopted by a family from Pernambuco as a baby and frequently returns to the state. By the way, the opportunity to be close to family members can be a decisive factor in the negotiation.

1 of 1 Fernandinho Lanús x Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Disclosure Fernandinho Lanús vs Grêmio — Photo: Lucas Uebel/Grêmio Disclosure

That’s because some relatives are excited about the attacker’s chance to return to work in Pernambuco after 17 years. At the beginning of his career, Fernandinho had a spell at Central, in Caruaru. Most of the family also support Sport.

On Thursday, Fernandinho should come to Recife and a personal meeting with the Sport’s board is expected, for a possible agreement. Nonetheless, this will only happen if the player accepts to reduce the salary level he was receiving at Chongqing Dangdai, from Chinaa, with whom he had a contract until the end of the year, but which declared bankruptcy, leaving the athlete free on the market.

Grêmio fans celebrate Fernandinho’s goal on Avenida Goethe in Porto Alegre

Fernandinho played for the last four seasons at the Chinese club, with 84 matches and 17 goals scored. His last spell in Brazil took place in 2017, defending Grêmio, where he scored 12 goals in 59 games. The most important of them, in the second game of the Libertadores final, against Lanús, in Argentina, paving the way for a 2-1 victory and the title.

Author of the first goal in Lanús, Fernandinho talks about the victory in Libertadores