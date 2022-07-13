Sportv defines broadcast teams for the opening of the finals – Web Vôlei

The final stretch of the League of Nations will have all the matches broadcast by Sportv 2. The broadcaster released, this Tuesday, the teams of the first exhibitions.

This Wednesday, 7/13, at 9 am, Brazil faces Japan, with narration by Jader Rocha and comments by Fabi and Nalbert. The broadcast begins with a special pre-game at 8:15 am, recalling the campaign of José Roberto Guimarães’ team in the first phase. It is worth remembering that the web volleyball will broadcast without images the match of the Brazilian team, with narration by Bruno Souza and comments by Daniel Bortoletto and Gurja.

Also on Wednesday, also for the quarterfinals, Sportv shows the confrontation between the United States and Serbia, at 12:30, with narration by Rembrandt Júnior and comments by Marco Freitas.

On Thursday, Italy will face China, starting at 9 am, with narration by Rogério Correa and comments by Fabi. Then, from 12:30, Turkey x Thailand decide another spot, in a game with narration by Vinicius Rodrigues and comments by Marco Freitas.

The semifinals are already scheduled for Saturday, July 16, at 9:30 am and 12:30 pm, as well as the third place dispute and the final, which will take place on the following day, will be held at 9 am and 12:30 pm, respectively, with transmission of the Sportv 2.

Another option to follow the VNL finals is Volleyball World. The International Federation streaming broadcasts all the matches of the competition.