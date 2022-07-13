Srgio Moro makes official pre-candidacy for the Senate

Former federal judge and former Minister of Justice Srgio Moro (Union) made official, this Tuesday morning (7/12), Paraná’s pre-candidacy for the Senate in the October elections.
In a speech, Moro said he wanted to resume the fight against corruption in Brazil and improve people’s lives “by creating jobs” and “health and education policies”.
“The policy has to be aimed at the common good and to improve people’s lives. To defend the end of the privilege of the powerful”, he said. “We want the greatness of Brazil and our Paraná. This is the objective of this journey and nothing, nothing will stop us”, she added.
With the pre-candidacy official, Moro disputes the seat in the Senate with the current senator lvaro Dias, considered one of the “godfathers” of the former judge, and who seeks re-election.
“Hear the People’s Desire”
In a press conference, Moro answered the question: why run for the Senate? He said the choice was made after listening to “people’s desire”.
“What I heard most was people’s desire for me to run for the Senate and not for any other office,” Moro revealed. The ex-minister also stated that the opportunity to “contribute to Brazil” played a role in the choice.
“Basically, all these terms (governor, senator, federal deputy, state deputy) are worthy. You are there with the opportunity to represent the population. But, in this case, I ended up making this choice to present myself as a pre-candidate for the Senate. I think I will be able to contribute more to the country and to the party (Unio Brasil) within the Federal Senate”, he highlighted.