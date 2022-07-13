Srgio Moro makes official pre-candidacy for the Senate

Read more on the website: https://em.com.br / https://uai.com.br SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE CHANNEL! Follow the UAI Portal on social media:

Twitter – https://twitter.com/em_com #SergioMoro #Senado #Eleies2022 #Lava-jato”/> Former federal judge and former Minister of Justice Srgio Moro (Union) made official, this Tuesday morning (7/12), Paraná’s pre-candidacy for the Senate in the October elections.

The official ceremony took place at the Hotel Pestana in Curitiba. In the last week, the former judge had already given indications of his candidacy for the Senate. The choice for the candidacy took place after the Regional State Court of So Paulo (TRE-SP) denied the transfer of Moro’s electoral domicile, which led him to return to Paraná.

In a speech, Moro said he wanted to resume the fight against corruption in Brazil and improve people’s lives “by creating jobs” and “health and education policies”. “The policy has to be aimed at the common good and to improve people’s lives. To defend the end of the privilege of the powerful”, he said. “We want the greatness of Brazil and our Paraná. This is the objective of this journey and nothing, nothing will stop us”, she added. With the pre-candidacy official, Moro disputes the seat in the Senate with the current senator lvaro Dias, considered one of the “godfathers” of the former judge, and who seeks re-election.

The choice for the candidacy took place after the Regional State Court of So Paulo (TRE-SP) denied the transfer of Moro's electoral domicile, which led him to return to Paraná.

