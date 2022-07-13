Sri Lanka declares state of emergency after president’s flight; protesters invade state TV | World

Outraged by the escape, protesters returned in force to the streets, surrounded the home of the prime minister, appointed interim president, and invaded a live broadcast on state TV in the country, which is experiencing one of the worst economic and political crises in its history.
Protesters returned in force to the streets of Colombo, Sri Lanka, after the president fled the country, on July 13, 2022. — Photo: Adnan Abidi/ Reuters
Protesters accuse the president of economic mismanagement that has brought the country to the brink of chaos. In April, the Sri Lankan government, which has one of the best Human Development Indexes in South Asiadeclared a moratorium on its debt of US$51 billion (about R$277 billion) in April.
Since last month, protesters have taken to the streets of the financial capital, Colombo, burned public buildings and, over the weekend, stormed the presidential palace.
Sri Lankan Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was designated as interim president after Rajapaksa fled, the Speaker of Parliament announced shortly after the country’s state of emergency was announced.
Protesters invade a swimming pool at the presidential residence in Sri Lanka.
Rajapaksa is due to deliver a letter of resignation later this Wednesday. Shortly after his escape, the office of the Sri Lanka’s prime minister declared a state of emergency and instituted a curfew in the capital Columbus.
“Due to his absence in the country, President Rajapaksa told me that he has appointed the prime minister to serve as president in accordance with the Constitution,” announced Mahinda Yapa Abeywardana in a short televised speech.
Protesters set fire to a home belonging to a Sri Lankan minister in Arachchikattuwa on May 9, 2022 – Photo: Reuters
President Gotabaya Rajapaksa fled this Wednesday in a military plane to the Maldives Islands, an archipelago close to Sri Lanka in the Indian Ocean, after the great pressure caused by the worst economic crisis in the country’s history.
Soon afterwards, outraged protesters stormed the headquarters of Sri Lanka’s main public television channel, Rupavahini, and appeared on the air for a few minutes. A man entered the studio during a live broadcast and asked that only news related to the protests be shown. The broadcast was interrupted and replaced by a recorded program.
The Constitution provides, in the event of the resignation of the president, that the prime minister takes office on an interim basis until the election, by Parliament, of a deputy to exercise the function of head of state until the end of the current term, November 2024. .
Sri Lankan President-elect Gotabaya Rajapaksa waves to his constituents on Sunday (17) – Photo: Stringer/Reuters
Rajapaksa is accused of bad management of the economy, which led the country to a scenario of chaos and a deep crisis due to lack of foreign exchange and made it impossible to finance imports of essential products for the population of 22 million inhabitants.
O Sri Lanka is in negotiations with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to receive a loan.
In addition, the country nearly depleted its fuel reserves and the government ordered the closure of non-essential administrations and schools to reduce displacement.