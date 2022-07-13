State of Rio has 35 active cases of monkeypox | Rio de Janeiro



Monkeypox is similar to smallpox that has since been eradicated, but less severe and less infectious.Science Photo Library

Published 07/11/2022 19:11

Rio – The Secretary of State for Health (SES) reported this Monday (11th) that Rio de Janeiro has 35 confirmed cases of monkeypox, the monkeypox. The folder also confirmed that it has been monitoring cases and suspicions daily with the help of Health Surveillance teams in the municipalities.

Among the patients, 30 are residents of Metropolitan Region I, which comprises the capital and Baixada Fluminense. The other five live in Metropolitan Region II, which corresponds to the municipalities of Itaboraí, Maricá, Niterói, Rio Bonito, São Gonçalo, Silva Jardim and Tanguá.

SES points out that “although the disease was first identified in monkeys, the current outbreak is unrelated to these animals.”

Symptoms and prevention

The first symptoms may be fever, headache, muscle and back pain, swollen lymph nodes, chills or tiredness. One to three days after the onset of symptoms, people develop skin lesions, usually on the mouth, feet, chest, face, and/or genital areas. For prevention, close contact with the sick person should be avoided until all wounds have healed, as well as any material that has been used by the infected. It is also important to wash your hands, washing them with soap and water or using alcohol gel.

If you present these symptoms, you are asked to contact the Health Surveillance as soon as possible.