Stepmother accused of poisoning stepchildren is denounced by MP

The Public Ministry of Rio (MP-RJ) denounced Cíntia Mariano Dias Cabral for the murder of student Fernanda Carvalho Cabral, 22, and for the attempted murder of her brother, also a student BCC, 16. Cíntia was the brothers’ stepmother and is accused of poisoning their food.

According to the complaint from the 3rd Criminal Investigation Prosecutor of the Bangu and Campo Grande Territorial Area, the stepmother “acted freely and consciously, with the will to kill” her stepchildren, poisoning their food. “After the facts, both (the victims) presented, as pointed out in the report of the police authority, typical symptoms of exogenous intoxication by carbamate (chumbinho), when verified simultaneously”.

The complaint also cites the testimony of B. “(He) reported that, when he had lunch at the accused’s house, he always served his own food. On the day of the facts, however, his plate was delivered by the defendant and it already contained beans, and he put the other foods in. The offended person narrated that, when tasting the beans, he immediately felt a bitter taste and saw some ‘dark balls’, a little bluish, and asked what those balls were, at which time the accused removed the plate from the table and went to the kitchen.”

Cíntia Mariano Dias Cabral has been in prison since May 20. Until the publication of this report, the report had not been able to contact the defendant’s defense.