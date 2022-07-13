Straight from the Space Station, NASA astronaut photographs Greater Porto Alegre at night

Aboard the International Space Station (ISS), a NASA astronaut photographed the Greater Porto Alegre region at night and revealed how the city is seen from space. The record was made on July 4 by a Nikon D5 camera and cataloged by the space agency as ISS067-E-176701.

In the image, it is possible to observe the city of Porto Alegre until the area of ​​Vila Assunção, in the south zone, until the limits with Canoas and Alvorada to the north. The photo also shows the municipalities of Eldorado do Sul, Canoas, Viamão, Alvorada, Cachoeirinha, Gravataí, Sapucaia do Sul, Esteio and São Leopoldo.

According to MetSul, the main illuminated streets of the city, such as Ipiranga avenues, connecting the Center to Viamão, draw attention; from Assis Brasil to Cachoeirinha and its fork at Baltazar de Oliveira Garcia; the Protásio Alves from the center to the east of the city, and the Terceira Perimetral going from the east to the airport region.





The station makes 15 orbits around the Earth a day and that has been more than 133,000 since it went live, based on today’s data, according to MetSul. The station serves as a microgravity and space environment research laboratory with studies in astrobiology, astronomy, meteorology, physics and other fields. The ISS is well suited for testing spacecraft systems and equipment needed for possible future long-duration missions to the Moon and Mars.





See too