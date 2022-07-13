‘Stranger Things’: Season 4 Receives 13 Emmy Nominations 2022

The 4th season of ‘Stranger Things‘, mega hit from Netflixbecame one of the highlights of the Emmy 2022. This is because the production received a total of 13 nominations for the ceremony, which takes place in September.

The series created by Duffer brothers up for Best Drama Series and Best Drama Series Cast. ‘Stranger Things 4‘ also excelled in the technical categories.

The production competes in the following categories:

Best Visual Effects in a Season or Movie

Best Music Supervision

Best Sound Editing for a Comedy or Drama Series

Best Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Best Prosthetic Makeup

Best Character Hair and/or Period Series

Best Character Makeup and/or Period Series

Outstanding Image Editing in a Drama Series (Single Camera)

Outstanding Production Design for a Period Series or Fantasi Show

Best Stunt Performance

Best Stunt Coordination for a Series, Miniseries, Anthology or Movie

Some of the nominations were obtained thanks to specific episodes. The three chapters responsible for the nominations were Chapter Two: The Curse of Vecna, Chapter Four: Dear Billy and Chapter Seven: The Hawkins Lab Massacre.

Check out the new trailer for the final episodes of season 4:

Enjoy watching:

Review | ‘Stranger Things’ Season 4 Dives into Nostalgia for Classic, Psychological Horror

The series was created by Matt Duffer and Ross Dufferwho have already revealed they have a plan to end production on season five.

In a small town, a group of children come across a secret government experiment, which opens the portal to another dimension, called the ‘upside down’. The boys then begin their own investigations, which lead them to an extraordinary mystery involving supernatural forces and a very, very strange little girl.

The cast has Winona Ryder, David Harbour, Finn Wolfhard, Millie Bobby Brown, Gaten Matarazzo, Caleb McLaughlin, Natalia Dyer, Charlie Heaton, Cara Buono, Joe Keery, Noah Schnapp, Sadie Sink and Dacre Montgomery.

It is known that the new season of the series Netflix‘Stranger Things‘, has one less episode than Season 3, but fans don’t have to worry as, in terms of length, it’s much longer than Season 3.

In an interview with IGN, the series’ co-creator, Ross Dufferthe 4th season will have “almost the size” from the previous. In turn, the director Shawn Levy confirmed that multiple episodes of season 4 will be longer than some of its films.

“I released two movies in the time we were doing Season 4. We have multiple episodes that are longer than ‘Free Guy’ and ‘The Adam Project’”said Levy.

By the way, the films mentioned by the showrunner has 1h55 and 1h46 respectively. One of these episodes will be the last of the season, which will be over two hours long, according to The Wrap.

Regarding the length of the season, Ross Duffer explained that it gives characters the opportunity to develop and have more screen time: “We talked about this being a very revealing season as there are a lot of things we want to tell the audience and reveal in terms of the Upside Down and what’s really going on here in Hawkins.”.

Remembering that, according to The Wall Street Journal, the company is spending $30 million per episode on season 4 of ‘Stranger Things‘, making it the most expensive TV series in history. I mean, it didn’t come cheap!

Don’t forget to watch: