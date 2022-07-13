Stress ‘ages’ the immune system and opens the door to diseases

A new US study suggests that mental stress impairs our body’s defenses, which can lead to a greater frequency of illness. Research by scientists at the University of Southern California with 5,700 adults revealed that high levels of stress are associated with older, less active, and therefore less efficient immune systems.
What you eat alleviates or worsens stress and its symptoms
The nutritionist emphasizes that chestnuts, natural yogurt, strawberry, pomegranate, whole grains such as oatmeal, spinach, egg, sesame, red onion and garlic should be in the diet because they are rich in nutrients that reinforce the defense.
Importance of phytochemicals
Diogo Crico recalls another important weapon, the so-called phytochemicals: “Like resveratrol from grapes; lycopene from tomatoes; lutein and zeaxanthin, present in broccoli, spinach and pumpkin, for example.”
Star of the moment: beta-glucan
step on the brake
“What we eat alleviates or worsens stress and its symptoms. A healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean diet or the dash diet, is most recommended. Additives such as colorings, preservatives and flavor enhancers can exacerbate mental stress and therefore ultra-processed foods should be avoided. The second step is a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, which allow the proper functioning of the nervous system, which is responsible for controlling stress”.
You can’t fool the body
Tips to reduce stress and boost immunity*
- Place fruits, vegetables, vegetables of all types and colors, lean meats, fish, milk and dairy products and nuts on the plate.
- Eat 700g of assorted vegetables a day
- Invest in phytochemicals such as resveratrol (grapes), lycopene (tomatoes), lutein and zeaxanthin (kale, broccoli, spinach, squash and others)
- Bet on fibers that provide nutrients such as beta-glucan (cereals), also present in supplements
- Avoid alcohol and cigarettes
- Have a good nights sleep
- Bet on omega-3 supplements, as the Brazilian diet is not rich in these nutrients
- Eliminate fried foods; foods rich in sugar (sucrose); trans fats, excess saturated fat
- Exercise at least three times a week
- Use adaptogen supplements such as Rhodiola rosea, Schisandra chinensis and Eleutherococcus senticosus. They are made to increase energy levels and mood, in addition to helping to control stress.
*Source: Nutritionist Diogo Crico