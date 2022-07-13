Stress ‘ages’ the immune system and opens the door to diseases

What you eat can amplify the effects of stress on your body (photo: Jerzy Grecki/Pixabay)

A new US study suggests that mental stress impairs our body’s defenses, which can lead to a greater frequency of illness. Research by scientists at the University of Southern California with 5,700 adults revealed that high levels of stress are associated with older, less active, and therefore less efficient immune systems.

The results, published in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shed light on two aspects that became common after the COVID-19 pandemic: people are more anxious, stressed and with weakened defenses.

Nutritionist Diogo Crico says that the most important nutrients for our defense army are iron, vitamins A, C, E and D, selenium and zinc (photo: Personal Archive)

Diogo Crico highlights that the most important nutrients for the body’s defense army are: iron, vitamins A, C, E and D, selenium and zinc. “You need to know how to combine foods to get a good result. That’s why the best food is balanced, with a little bit of everything and, preferably, colorful.”

The nutritionist emphasizes that chestnuts, natural yogurt, strawberry, pomegranate, whole grains such as oatmeal, spinach, egg, sesame, red onion and garlic should be in the diet because they are rich in nutrients that reinforce the defense.

Importance of phytochemicals

Diogo Crico recalls another important weapon, the so-called phytochemicals: “Like resveratrol from grapes; lycopene from tomatoes; lutein and zeaxanthin, present in broccoli, spinach and pumpkin, for example.”

Star of the moment: beta-glucan

Beta-glucan has gained the spotlight. Diogo Crico explains that it is present in cereals such as oats, mushrooms and yeast and has been widely studied by science. “Research has proven its effectiveness as an anti-inflammatory, in combating cardiovascular disease, controlling cholesterol levels and strengthening the immune system. In addition to the natural form, beta-glucan is also found in supplements, sold with Anvisa’s authorization.”

step on the brake

The nutritionist warns that ending or controlling stress involves eliminating the cause of the problem, but reinforces that, when this is not possible, food and supplementation play a relevant role. “What we eat alleviates or worsens stress and its symptoms. A healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean diet or the dash diet, is most recommended. Additives such as colorings, preservatives and flavor enhancers can exacerbate mental stress and therefore ultra-processed foods should be avoided. The second step is a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, which allow the proper functioning of the nervous system, which is responsible for controlling stress”. Also Read: Why Showing Stress and Anxiety Can Improve Your Image

You can’t fool the body Invest in phytochemicals such as resveratrol (grapes), lycopene (tomatoes) and fish (photo: FotoshopTofs/Pixabay)

Diogo Crico emphasizes that, without good habits, there is no way to strengthen the body’s defenses. Good immunity necessarily involves quality sleep; good food and movement. “Regular physical exercise is one of the best remedies for both reducing stress and anxiety and improving immunity. The ideal is to practice at least three times a week, alternating strength exercises (weights) and resistance”, he teaches.

Tips to reduce stress and boost immunity*