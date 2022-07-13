Stress ‘ages’ the immune system and opens the door to diseases

Jenni Smith 4 hours ago Health Comments Off on Stress ‘ages’ the immune system and opens the door to diseases 3 Views

Woman sitting in front of a table of greens and vegetables
What you eat can amplify the effects of stress on your body (photo: Jerzy Grecki/Pixabay)

A new US study suggests that mental stress impairs our body’s defenses, which can lead to a greater frequency of illness. Research by scientists at the University of Southern California with 5,700 adults revealed that high levels of stress are associated with older, less active, and therefore less efficient immune systems.

The results, published in The Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences, shed light on two aspects that became common after the COVID-19 pandemic: people are more anxious, stressed and with weakened defenses.
The nutritionist specializing in sports functional nutrition, Diogo Crico, technical manager at Growth Suplementos, explains that the key to increasing immunity and reducing mental stress is to choose the right food and change habits. “The balance between everything that is ingested and the lifestyle that determines the efficiency of the defense system.”

What you eat alleviates or worsens stress and its symptoms

Nutritionist Diogo C
Nutritionist Diogo Crico says that the most important nutrients for our defense army are iron, vitamins A, C, E and D, selenium and zinc (photo: Personal Archive)
Diogo Crico highlights that the most important nutrients for the body’s defense army are: iron, vitamins A, C, E and D, selenium and zinc. “You need to know how to combine foods to get a good result. That’s why the best food is balanced, with a little bit of everything and, preferably, colorful.”

The nutritionist emphasizes that chestnuts, natural yogurt, strawberry, pomegranate, whole grains such as oatmeal, spinach, egg, sesame, red onion and garlic should be in the diet because they are rich in nutrients that reinforce the defense.

Importance of phytochemicals

Diogo Crico recalls another important weapon, the so-called phytochemicals: “Like resveratrol from grapes; lycopene from tomatoes; lutein and zeaxanthin, present in broccoli, spinach and pumpkin, for example.”

Star of the moment: beta-glucan

Beta-glucan has gained the spotlight. Diogo Crico explains that it is present in cereals such as oats, mushrooms and yeast and has been widely studied by science. “Research has proven its effectiveness as an anti-inflammatory, in combating cardiovascular disease, controlling cholesterol levels and strengthening the immune system. In addition to the natural form, beta-glucan is also found in supplements, sold with Anvisa’s authorization.”

step on the brake

The nutritionist warns that ending or controlling stress involves eliminating the cause of the problem, but reinforces that, when this is not possible, food and supplementation play a relevant role.

“What we eat alleviates or worsens stress and its symptoms. A healthy diet, such as the Mediterranean diet or the dash diet, is most recommended. Additives such as colorings, preservatives and flavor enhancers can exacerbate mental stress and therefore ultra-processed foods should be avoided. The second step is a diet rich in fruits and vegetables, which allow the proper functioning of the nervous system, which is responsible for controlling stress”.

Also Read: Why Showing Stress and Anxiety Can Improve Your Image

You can’t fool the body

Table with fruit, vegetables and fish
Invest in phytochemicals such as resveratrol (grapes), lycopene (tomatoes) and fish (photo: FotoshopTofs/Pixabay)

Diogo Crico emphasizes that, without good habits, there is no way to strengthen the body’s defenses. Good immunity necessarily involves quality sleep; good food and movement. “Regular physical exercise is one of the best remedies for both reducing stress and anxiety and improving immunity. The ideal is to practice at least three times a week, alternating strength exercises (weights) and resistance”, he teaches.

Tips to reduce stress and boost immunity*

  • Place fruits, vegetables, vegetables of all types and colors, lean meats, fish, milk and dairy products and nuts on the plate.
  • Eat 700g of assorted vegetables a day
  • Invest in phytochemicals such as resveratrol (grapes), lycopene (tomatoes), lutein and zeaxanthin (kale, broccoli, spinach, squash and others)
  • Bet on fibers that provide nutrients such as beta-glucan (cereals), also present in supplements
  • Avoid alcohol and cigarettes
  • Have a good nights sleep
  • Bet on omega-3 supplements, as the Brazilian diet is not rich in these nutrients
  • Eliminate fried foods; foods rich in sugar (sucrose); trans fats, excess saturated fat
  • Exercise at least three times a week
  • Use adaptogen supplements such as Rhodiola rosea, Schisandra chinensis and Eleutherococcus senticosus. They are made to increase energy levels and mood, in addition to helping to control stress.


*Source: Nutritionist Diogo Crico

Tags

About Jenni Smith

She's our PC girl, so anything is up to her. She is also responsible for the videos of Play Crazy Game, as well as giving a leg in the news.

Check Also

Mayor wants explanations about exclusion of patients from Feira de Santana in surgery effort – Acorda Cidade

Mayor wants explanations about exclusion of patients from Feira de Santana in surgery effort – …

© 2022 Play Crazy Game, All Rights Reserved